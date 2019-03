2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

500 FREESTYLE

Virginia’s Paige Madden and Stanford’s Brooke Forde were neck-and-neck with 200 to go, but Forde started to pull away across the last 100. She had never broken 4:37 before today, but she’s now an NCAA champion and the 5th fastest performer in history after winning with a 4:31.34. Madden also made a huge drop today, dropping from a 4:38 coming into the meet to a 4:32.98 for 2nd place tonight.

Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington ran down Cierra Runge (4:35.39) on the back half, clipping her best time from prelims with a 4:35.21. Padington’s time was a new Minnesota school record. The only other woman under 4:36 tonight was teammate Chantal Nack, who was just off her prelims swim in 4:35.88. Nack had also held the Minnesota school record for a short time as she set it in prelims.

Runge was formerly the 5th fastest in history with a 4:31.90 from 2015, and remains 6th all-time after tonight. The top 3 swimmers tonight were the only ones to improve from their prelims times, and are all currently sophomores at their respective schools.

Arizona’s Hannah Cox used her back-end speed to top the B-final field. Before prelims this morning, Cox hadn’t gone a best time in this event since 2015. She snapped her best time in prelims, but blew it away tonight with a drop of nearly 2 seconds in 4:36.04. Rose Bi of Michigan took it out with the lead and held on for 2nd with a 4:37.12. Stanford’s Katie Drabot and Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen, both A finalists in this race in 2018, tied for 3rd in the heat at 4:37.87.