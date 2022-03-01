Brooke Forde Running it Back with 500 Free, 400 IM, 200 Breast NCAAs Schedule

The pre-selection entry lists for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been published. The meet will run from March 16-20 in Atlanta at the Georgia Tech Mcauley Aquatic Center.

Stanford 5th year Brooke Forde is sticking with her “normal” NCAAs lineup of the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 breast. The Tokyo 2020 Silver medalist has a history of swimming a different event lineup at NCAAs than she does at Pac-12s, and this year is no different.

After swimming the 200 IM (3rd), 400 IM (1st), and 200 breast (5th) at Pac-12s last week, Forde will be taking on the 500 free, 400 IM and 200 breast at NCAA in a few weeks. Her NCAAs event schedule is one she’s raced every year at Stanford except for her sophomore year, where she swam the 200 fly instead of the 200 breast.

Forde is seeded 3rd in the 500 free, 1st in the 400 IM, and 26th in the 200 breast. At last year’s NCAAs, she finished 3rd in the 500 free, won the 400 IM, and took 13th in the 200 breast. Forde also won the 500 free at the 2019 NCAAs, when she was a sophomore.

Forde’s Entries, by year: