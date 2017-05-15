British Junior Champ Nikki Miller Verbally Commits to Florida for 2017-18

“I am really excited to announce that I have committed to swim for the University of Florida in August and be a part of the Class of 2021.

I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has been involved in my journey so far and I look forward to working with the coaches at the Gators to hopefully progress to the highest level possible.

Go Gators!🐊”

Nikki Miller, who was recently named to the selection representing Great Britain at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis this August, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2017. Miller swims for East Kilbride Amateur Swimming Club in Scotland, and is the first EK swimmer to be selected for a national team at World level.

Miller is coming off a very successful showing at the British Championships at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, where she won two titles and a silver medal in the junior section. She jumped right in with a win in the junior 200 free on Day 1, going 2:02.58. The next day she finished eighth overall in the 800 free (8:54.54). She was runner-up in the junior final of the 200 fly (2:13.92), and ended the meet with a junior title in the 400 free with 4:17.68 and a seventh in the 100 fly (1:02.08).

Her times converted to SCY would be:

200 free – 1:47.54

500 free – 4:48.71

1000 free – 9:58.92

100 fly – 54.66

200 fly – 1:58.12

Miller will be joining Bettina Boszormenyi, Emma Whitner, Liliána Szilágyi, Rachel Ramey, and Taylor Ault in the Gators’ class of 2021.

