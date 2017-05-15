CIF-SS D1’s Katie Glavinovich: I swam 450 yards with my goggles around my neck (video)

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Thursday, May 11th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

“Really? My last race of my high school career?” For the first time in her life, JSerra senior Katie Glavinovich lost her goggles on the start. That it happened to be the last race of her high school career was ironic, but Glavinovich made the most of a difficult situation. She led for most of the 20 laps, despite not being able to see the lap counter or the wall, and ended up finishing second to Santa Margarita freshman Ella Ristic by only .42, with 4:48.68. Glavinovich also swam the 200 free, placing third in 1:46.85 behind Ristic and her Santa Margarita teammate, Samantha Shelton, who tied with 1:45.76.

Hear what Glavinovich had to say about her race in the video below: