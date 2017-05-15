Shane Ryan, Jordan Sloan Head Up Irish World Championships Squad

Irish Swimming has announced its largest World Championships squad since 2009 set to head to Hungary this summer. Seven athletes, including 2016 Olympians Shane Ryan, Nicholas Quinn and diver Oliver Dingley are set to compete in Budapest.

Along with individual events, Ryan, a 100m backstroke semi-finalist at last year’s Olympic Games, will join breaststroker Quinn, freestyle national record holder Jordan Sloan and butterflyer Brendan Hyland to comprise the Irish 4x100m medley relay in Budapest. Sloan in particular made a big splash last April at the Irish Open Swimming Championships, collecting national titles across the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events. He set national records in the 100m and 200m distances in the process.

Two athletes in the form of Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson were selected for both the senior and World Junior Championships. 17-year-old Ferguson made history in April by becoming the first Irish man to swim under 2:00 in the 200 back, winning the national title in a time of 1:58.80. 16-year-old McSharry swept the Breaststroke events winning the 50m, 100m and 200m, all in Irish Junior Records.

Speaking at the announcement, Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd said “It’s very exciting for us to be able to select what is a relatively large World Championships team for Ireland, a blend of international experience in the likes of Shane and Nicholas and exciting young talent in Mona and Conor. To travel with a great group of individuals plus a relay into one of the World’s biggest events is a great start for us in our quest for success in Tokyo and we will of course also look forward to seeing Oliver compete off the boards after such a successful outing in Rio”.

FINA World Diving & Swimming Championships, 15th – 30th July, Budapest, Hungary

Swimming

Athlete                            Club                                       Home Coach

Jordan Sloan                  Bangor                                    Paul Dennis

Shane Ryan                      NAC                                        Tim Murphy

Nicholas Quinn              Castlebar                                 Chris Jones

Mona McSharry             Marlins                                     Grace Meade

Conor Ferguson             Bangor                                     Alan Bircher

Brendan Hyland             National Centre (Dublin) & Tallaght       Dave Malone

Diving

Athlete                             Club                                      Home Coach

Oliver Dingley                   Shamrock Diving Club          Damian Ball

Team Staff

Team Leader                                                             Jon Rudd

Head Coach (Swimming)                                        National Head Coach (TBC)

Head Coach (Diving)                                                 Damian Ball

Assistant Coach (Swimming)                                    Grace Meade

World University Games, 20th – 27th August, Taipei, Chinese Taipei

Swimming

Athlete                          Club                                                 Home Coach

Shane Ryan                  Penn State University                       Tim Murphy

Nicholas Quinn             University of Edinburgh                     Chris Jones

Jordan Sloan                University of Ulster, Jordanstown      Paul Dennis

Brendan Hyland            Dublin City University                        Dave Malone

Rory McEvoy                University of Limerick                        Lars Humer

Conor Brines                 Queens University Belfast                Peter Hill

Darragh Greene            University College Dublin                 Earl McCarthy

David Prendergast        University College Dublin                 Earl McCarthy

Calum Bain                   University of Stirling                          Bradley Hay

Curtis Coulter                Queens University Belfast                Nelson Lindsay

Diving

Athlete                           Club                                                Home Coach

Jack Ffrench                   Maynooth University                       Damian Ball

Natasha MacManus        Princeton University                       Drew Livingstone

Team Staff

Head Coach (Swimming)                                                        Lars Humer

Head Coach (Diving)                                                               Damian Ball

Assistant Coach (Swimming)                                                  Paul Dennis

LEN European Diving Championships, 11th – 18th June, Kiev, Ukraine

Athlete                            Club                                                Home Coach

Jack Ffrench                    Shamrock Diving Club                    Damian Ball

Oliver Dingley                  Shamrock Diving Club                    Damian Ball

Team Staff

Head Coach                                                                            Damian Ball

FightingIrish

Head Coach TBC, is there an interview process ongoing?

41 minutes 39 seconds ago
