Brendan Burns Returns To 100 Fly/100 Back/200 Fly Lineup For NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

The extended Big Ten meet lineup allowed Indiana sophomore Brendan Burns to swim and win both the 200 fly and 200 back. But at NCAAs, he’ll return to his traditional lineup, avoiding a 200 back/200 fly double on day 4.

Burns will swim the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 fly at NCAAs. Those are the same events he swam at both Big Tens and NCAAs last year.

Burns is the two-time defending Big Ten champion in the 200 fly, and that event was a lock for his NCAA lineup after he went 1:39.22 at the conference meet. Burns was also 1:39.37 in the 200 back at Big Tens. But those two events came on separate days at the Big Ten meet, which moved to an extended, 4.5-day event lineup this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten lineup typically mirrors the NCAA lineup. But this year, the extended Big Ten lineup split up the 200 fly and 200 back to separate days, while they will both take place on day 4 of NCAAs.

Burns will have to take on a 100 fly/100 back double on day 3. But that’s a much more common event double for NCAA swimmers.

In other Indiana-related news, standout freshman Tomer Frankel is entered in just two individual events: the 100 fly and 200 fly. That suggests that Frankel will likely swim all five relays at the NCAA Championships. Frankel was the Big Ten champ in the 100 fly, and also swam the 100 free and 200 free individually.