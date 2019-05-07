Breaststroker/IMer Michael Sandner Commits to West Virginia (2019)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Michael Sandner, a senior at Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio, has committed to West Virginia University. Sandner is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who trains with the Dayton Raiders.
Sandner is primarily an IM’er, with a focus on the breaststroke events. He finished 8th in the 200 IM at the 2019 Ohio High School State Championship in Division I (big schools meet).
Best Times in Yards:
- 50 free – 21.68
- 100 free – 49.12
- 100 breaststroke – 57.07
- 200 breaststroke – 2:03.26
- 100 fly – 51.34
- 200 fly – 1:51.38
- 200 IM – 1:51.82
- 400 IM – 3:57.67
Last season, West Virginia’s David Dixon (1:45.93) was the Big 12’s fastest IMer not from the University of Texas. In fact, amongst non-Longhorns, West Virginia had by-far the most powerful IM group in the conference: they had 5 of the 7 fastest non-Longhorns in the 200 IM and 3 of the 4 fastest non-Longhorns in the 400 IM.
West Virginia also has a very deep breaststroke group: they had 3 of the 4 fastest 100 breaststrokers in the Big 12 last season, including Texas: senior Jake Armstrong swam 52.35; senior Tristen DiSibio swam 53.35; and freshman Fausto Huerto went 53.79 at Big 12s. Armstrong is also an Ohio native.
The Mountaineers have ridden that breaststroke success to a big recruiting class: also arriving this fall will be 55.8/2:04.9 breaststroker Conrad Molinaro from Pittsburgh, and 57.40/2:03.77 breaststroker Harvey Culbert from Columbus.
Other West Virginia signees in the class of 2019:
|Conrad Molinaro
|Harvey Culbert
|Hunter Armstrong
|Ryen van Wyk
