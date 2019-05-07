Winter Juniors Qualifier Jacob Nixon Commits to Oklahoma Christian

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Livermore, California’s Jacob Nixon has verbally committed to swim for Oklahoma Christian University beginning next fall. Nixon is homeschooled and swims for Livermore Aqua Cowboys. He specializes in sprint free.

“I’m super excited to continue my academic and swim career at Oklahoma Christian University with Coach, and former Olympian, Josh Davis. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me through this process and to those who helped me achieve this goal. Go Eagles!”

Nixon has only been swimming year-round since his sophomore year of high school. Prior to that he played a number of sports, including baseball, soccer, roller hockey, karate, and gymnastics. In the past two-and-a-half years he has, unsurprisingly, dropped a ton of time. He earned his first Winter Juniors cut in the 50m free at Far Westerns last summer. Here are some of his time progressions (he hasn’t recorded any LCM times yet this season):

PB 2016-17 PB 2017-18 PB 2018-19 SCY 50 free 22.26 21.78 21.48 SCY 100 free 51.81 47.63 45.88 SCY 200 free 2:00.90 1:46.18 1:45.02 LCM 50 free 25.32 24.23 — LCM 100 free 57.36 53.95 — SCY 100 fly 58.50 54.38 52.67 LCM 100 fly 1:04.40 1:00.87 —

The Eagles finished second in the men’s standings at the 2019 RMAC Championships. Nixon would have been an A-finalist in the 100 free and just missed the B final in the 50 free by.21 (RMAC only scores the top-16 for each event). He will overlap two years with Brandon Heredia, and one with Derek Duckworth. They finished 1st and 4th, respectively, in the 100 free, and 7th and 4th, respectively, in the 50 free.

