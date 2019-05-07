2019 California State Meet Psych Sheets are Out

2019 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

25 yards, prelims day 1, finals day 2

Psych sheets

Alternates list

Live Meet Results

The 2019 CIF State Championship Meet will take place on Friday, May 10 (prelims) and Saturday, May 11 (finals) at Clovis West High School in Central California. This is the fifth edition of the California state meet. It is being held a week earlier than in the past, which may account for the increased depth of the field. The first all-CIF meet was held on May 22-23, 2015, which was the same weekend as Speedo Grand Challenge, typically the first big meet of the summer season for California swimmers. Many of the California club coaches weren’t too keen on their swimmers delaying the start of long course season by yet another week and, while there were several big names at the inaugural meet (such as Ella Eastin and Bryce Mefford), there were too many absences (eg, Abbey Weitzeil, Katie McLaughlin, Maxime Rooney, and Grant Shoults) for it to be a true state championship.

This year’s meet will feature NCS record-breaker Zoie Hartman, the top seed in the girls’ 200 IM and 100 breast. Seeded with 1:55.76 in the IM, her lifetime best of 1:54.62 is only .31 off Ella Eastin’s 2015 state record of 1:54.31. The Monte Vista senior has also been faster than the California state record in the 100 breast, which is a 59.20 from Jessica Hardy in 2005. Clovis North freshman Claire Tuggle is seeded first in the 500 free (4:42.42) and second in the 200 free (1:46.19). Those state records belong to Janet Evans (4:37.30 from 1988) and Katie McLaughlin (1:43.01 from 2015). California prep standout Justina Kozan, Ella Ristic, Anicka Delgado, Brooke Schaffer, Nicole Oliva, Sophia Kosturos, Liberty Williams, Miranda Heckman, and Daniella Hawkins will also be in Clovis.

The boys’ meet, while missing Gianluca Urlando, will have Hunter Ingram and Calvin David of Foothill, seeded 1-2 in the 200 free. David is also top seed in the 500 free by a margin of 4.5 seconds, while Ingram is the 3rd entrant in the 100 free. Bellarmine senior Max Saunders leads the field in the 100 free (43.52) by 8/10 and is seeded 3rd behind Ingram and David in the 200 free. The top 7 seeds in the 200 free are all seeded with 1:36s.

There are some quick underclassmen in the boys’ meet. Ethan Hu, a sophomore at the Harker School who downed meet records at CCS, is seeded #1 in the 200 IM (1:44.62) and #1 in the 100 fly (45.90). He is within shooting distance of Urlando’s state records in those events (1:43.87 and 45.88, respectively). Oak Ridge freshman Ben Dillard tops the field in the 100 breast with 54.31, which puts him 1.13 seconds out of reach of Tanner Olson’s state mark of 53.18. Dillard is seeded 6th in the 200 IM, following freshmen Tona Zinn of Laguna Hills (4th) and Matthew Chung of The Harker School (5th). Harvard-Westlake freshman Ronald Dalmacio is seeded 4th in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 IM.

Danny Syrkin, a junior at La Canada, is second seed in the 100 fly and third in the 50 free. Loyola senior Connor Lee is first in the 50 free and third in the fly. State record-holder Jonah Cooper is the top 100 backstroker and ranks 6th in the 100 free.