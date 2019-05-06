Hartman Breaks DiRado Record, Coughlin Record Rattles At CIF North Coast

2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships

Thursday, May 2 – Saturday, May 4, 2019

Concord Community Pool, Concord, CA

Full results

Team scores

A handful of legendary meet records were under assault at the CIF North Coast Section Championships, with senior Zoie Hartman breaking a Maya DiRado 200 IM record and senior Sophia Kosturos rattling a Natalie Coughlin record in the 100 back.

Girls Meet

Senior Zoie Hartman went 4-for-4 in event wins and broke a CIF North Coast record to help Monte Vista win the team title by 26.5 points.

Hartman went 1:55.76 in the 200 IM, winning by a whopping 7.7 seconds and breaking Maya DiRado’s meet record. DiRado, an eventual Olympic champion, was 1:56.17 back in 2010. Hartman has been as fast as 1:54.62 in her career, at Winter Juniors in December.

Hartman also paced the 100 breast, going 1:00.13. Her lifetime-best of 58.94 would have challenged a 58.75 Kasey Carlson meet record, but Hartman still won the race by almost three seconds. She also powered two winning relays. A 26.8 breaststroke split was the catalyst for a 2.4-second win in the 200 medley relay, with Gillian Flath, Hartman, Kendall Johansson and Anna Ryan going 1:41.90.

At the meet’s conclusion, Hartman anchored the 400 free relay in 48.13, which is a great swim compared to her flat-start best of 49.15. Jenna Seaman, Kyla Kelley, Taylor Christian and Hartman went 3:25.54 to win by about a second.

Miramonte senior Sophia Kosturos also won two individual races. She was 53.56 in the 100 fly (winning by half a second) and 52.92 in the 100 back. The latter swim came within a tenth of a second of breaking legend Natalie Coughlin’s meet record of 52.86 from 1999.

Kosturas is verbally committed to UCLA for next season; Hartman is committed to Georgia.

The only other girls meet record to fall was in 1-meter diving, where Carondelet senior Courtney Klausen scored 516.50 points to break the meet record and win by more than 50.

Other event winners:

Granada’s Miranda Heckman took the 200 free in 1:47.91, about a second and a half from her best time.

took the 200 free in 1:47.91, about a second and a half from her best time. Benicia senior Jessica Larson went 23.23 to win the 50 free.

went 23.23 to win the 50 free. In the 100 free, Dublin junior Claire Suen went 50.42 to win by six tenths.

went 50.42 to win by six tenths. California senior Daniella Hawkins outlasted Heckman to win the 200 free, taking over the lead at the 250-mark and never looking back. Hawkins went 4:44.78 and Heckman 4:47.57.

outlasted Heckman to win the 200 free, taking over the lead at the 250-mark and never looking back. Hawkins went 4:44.78 and Heckman 4:47.57. San Ramon Valley took the 200 free relay in 1:35.44, getting a 22.7 anchor from sophomore Alexis DePaco.

Top 5 Teams:

Monte Vista – 275 Campolindo – 248.5 Carondelet – 166 Miramonte – 162 Granada – 149

Boys Meet

San Ramon senior Harry Flanders and Foothill senior Calvin David stole the show individually, but it was the Campolindo boys who emerged with a hard-fought team title.

Flanders won three titles and broke two North Coast section records. Individually, he won the 100 fly in 47.71, shaving a tenth off the Steven Stumph meet record from 2013. That was a lifetime-best by three tenths for Flanders. H also anchored San Ramon Valley’s 200 free relay in 20.54, helping the team of Matthew Muaddi (20.67 leadoff), Jack Wilkerson (20.99), Gavin Wight (20.15) and himself go 1:22.35 for the blowout win. They tied a meet record set by their San Ramon Valley predecessors from 2016.

San Ramon Valley also won the 200 medley relay in 1:32.44. Flanders showed his versatility, swimming breaststroke for a 25.80 split, with Allan Dempster, Muaddi and Grant Watson winning by just over a second. Muaddi would also win the 50 free in 20.61, leading a San Ramon Valley 1-2-3 with Wight (20.75) and Wilkerson (21.04).

David, meanwhile, swept the distance events for Foothill. He was 1:36.21 in the 200 free 4:19.41 in the 500 free, dropping six tenths in the former and more than two full seconds in the latter. David is set to be a California Golden Bear next year, while Flanders is verbally committed to Indiana.

Campolindo didn’t win a single swimming event until the meet-ending 400 free relay. There, the team of Alec Baker, Richard Zhang, Jack Larson and Sean Percin went 3:03.18, getting a 44.99 anchor leg from Percin and a 46.20 leadoff from Baker. All four relay members were seniors. Campolindo also won the diving title with junior Josiah Klock (457.45) and won the meet by 73 points.

Other event winners:

Granada senior Paige daCosta was 1:47.03 in the 200 IM, beating Flanders for the event title by 1.9 seconds.

was 1:47.03 in the 200 IM, beating Flanders for the event title by 1.9 seconds. Clayton Valley Charter’s Niklas Weigelt won the 100 free in 44.36, besting Foothill senior Jonah Cooper by a narrow, half-second margin.

won the 100 free in 44.36, besting Foothill senior by a narrow, half-second margin. Cooper would go on to win the 100 back in 47.40.

Monte Vista’s Jacob Soderlund went 55.03 to win the 100 breast.

Top 5 Teams: