Hartman Breaks DiRado Record, Coughlin Record Rattles At CIF North Coast

2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships
- Thursday, May 2 – Saturday, May 4, 2019
- Concord Community Pool, Concord, CA
- Full results
- Team scores
A handful of legendary meet records were under assault at the CIF North Coast Section Championships, with senior Zoie Hartman breaking a Maya DiRado 200 IM record and senior Sophia Kosturos rattling a Natalie Coughlin record in the 100 back.
Girls Meet
Senior Zoie Hartman went 4-for-4 in event wins and broke a CIF North Coast record to help Monte Vista win the team title by 26.5 points.
Hartman went 1:55.76 in the 200 IM, winning by a whopping 7.7 seconds and breaking Maya DiRado’s meet record. DiRado, an eventual Olympic champion, was 1:56.17 back in 2010. Hartman has been as fast as 1:54.62 in her career, at Winter Juniors in December.
Hartman also paced the 100 breast, going 1:00.13. Her lifetime-best of 58.94 would have challenged a 58.75 Kasey Carlson meet record, but Hartman still won the race by almost three seconds. She also powered two winning relays. A 26.8 breaststroke split was the catalyst for a 2.4-second win in the 200 medley relay, with Gillian Flath, Hartman, Kendall Johansson and Anna Ryan going 1:41.90.
At the meet’s conclusion, Hartman anchored the 400 free relay in 48.13, which is a great swim compared to her flat-start best of 49.15. Jenna Seaman, Kyla Kelley, Taylor Christian and Hartman went 3:25.54 to win by about a second.
Miramonte senior Sophia Kosturos also won two individual races. She was 53.56 in the 100 fly (winning by half a second) and 52.92 in the 100 back. The latter swim came within a tenth of a second of breaking legend Natalie Coughlin’s meet record of 52.86 from 1999.
Kosturas is verbally committed to UCLA for next season; Hartman is committed to Georgia.
The only other girls meet record to fall was in 1-meter diving, where Carondelet senior Courtney Klausen scored 516.50 points to break the meet record and win by more than 50.
Other event winners:
- Granada’s Miranda Heckman took the 200 free in 1:47.91, about a second and a half from her best time.
- Benicia senior Jessica Larson went 23.23 to win the 50 free.
- In the 100 free, Dublin junior Claire Suen went 50.42 to win by six tenths.
- California senior Daniella Hawkins outlasted Heckman to win the 200 free, taking over the lead at the 250-mark and never looking back. Hawkins went 4:44.78 and Heckman 4:47.57.
- San Ramon Valley took the 200 free relay in 1:35.44, getting a 22.7 anchor from sophomore Alexis DePaco.
Top 5 Teams:
- Monte Vista – 275
- Campolindo – 248.5
- Carondelet – 166
- Miramonte – 162
- Granada – 149
Boys Meet
San Ramon senior Harry Flanders and Foothill senior Calvin David stole the show individually, but it was the Campolindo boys who emerged with a hard-fought team title.
Flanders won three titles and broke two North Coast section records. Individually, he won the 100 fly in 47.71, shaving a tenth off the Steven Stumph meet record from 2013. That was a lifetime-best by three tenths for Flanders. H also anchored San Ramon Valley’s 200 free relay in 20.54, helping the team of Matthew Muaddi (20.67 leadoff), Jack Wilkerson (20.99), Gavin Wight (20.15) and himself go 1:22.35 for the blowout win. They tied a meet record set by their San Ramon Valley predecessors from 2016.
San Ramon Valley also won the 200 medley relay in 1:32.44. Flanders showed his versatility, swimming breaststroke for a 25.80 split, with Allan Dempster, Muaddi and Grant Watson winning by just over a second. Muaddi would also win the 50 free in 20.61, leading a San Ramon Valley 1-2-3 with Wight (20.75) and Wilkerson (21.04).
David, meanwhile, swept the distance events for Foothill. He was 1:36.21 in the 200 free 4:19.41 in the 500 free, dropping six tenths in the former and more than two full seconds in the latter. David is set to be a California Golden Bear next year, while Flanders is verbally committed to Indiana.
Campolindo didn’t win a single swimming event until the meet-ending 400 free relay. There, the team of Alec Baker, Richard Zhang, Jack Larson and Sean Percin went 3:03.18, getting a 44.99 anchor leg from Percin and a 46.20 leadoff from Baker. All four relay members were seniors. Campolindo also won the diving title with junior Josiah Klock (457.45) and won the meet by 73 points.
Other event winners:
- Granada senior Paige daCosta was 1:47.03 in the 200 IM, beating Flanders for the event title by 1.9 seconds.
- Clayton Valley Charter’s Niklas Weigelt won the 100 free in 44.36, besting Foothill senior Jonah Cooper by a narrow, half-second margin.
- Cooper would go on to win the 100 back in 47.40.
- Monte Vista’s Jacob Soderlund went 55.03 to win the 100 breast.
Top 5 Teams:
- Campolindo – 375
- San Ramon Valley – 302
- Foothill – 189
- Northgate – 144
- Granada – 132
Leave a Reply