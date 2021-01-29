Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Breaking Down the Decision to Have 2 Olympic Trials Meets in the US

We sat down with 2 of SwimSwam’s Co-Founders, Braden Keith and Mel Stewart, to discuss the recent news that the 2021 US Olympic Trials will now be 2 meets. We discuss whether this was the right decision, what led to this choice behind the scenes, and if there may be a better solution out there. Braden and Mel also dive into what this means for Olympic Trials moving forward, with the potential for this “2-meet system” being a recurring theme for trial meets to come.

