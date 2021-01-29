Breaking Down the Decision to Have 2 Olympic Trials Meets in the US

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2 of SwimSwam’s Co-Founders, Braden Keith and Mel Stewart, to discuss the recent news that the 2021 US Olympic Trials will now be 2 meets. We discuss whether this was the right decision, what led to this choice behind the scenes, and if there may be a better solution out there. Braden and Mel also dive into what this means for Olympic Trials moving forward, with the potential for this “2-meet system” being a recurring theme for trial meets to come.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

