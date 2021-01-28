ONE Swim Training: Train Savage – BR Kick Muscles

Courtesy: ONEswim.com, a SwimmersBest brand.

Definition: A set designed to get MAXIMUM effort out of each of your swimmers as well as connecting dryland movements to water movements

This Train Savage is brought to you by: Eric Snell and Bethany Tilson

Eric and Bethany are the creators of the Train Savage Method. Using swim specific dryland movements before swimming can make the swimmer focus on the muscles that are engaged in the stroke/kick/race. By adding these Swim Specific movements they are also building swim specific muscles while keeping good technique AND getting cardio in the set.

The goal of this circuit is to build the BR Kick muscles. BR Kick is one of the hardest things to fit into practice. This is one way to actually make the muscles burn in a short period of time and also keep a high quality kick. Each of the exercises in this circuit activates some of the BR Kick muscles.

Exercises: Side Lunges / Single Leg BR Kick / 50 Eggbeater for time

Purpose: Leg Muscles

Swim-Specific: BR Kick Muscles

Exercises Explained:

Side Lunges

Beginner: Step out to the side and lunge

Intermediate: One leg in the ONE Suspension System, slide leg out while lunging down

Advanced: One leg in the ONE Suspension System and Weight Belt on Waist, slide leg out while lunging down

Single Leg BR Kick

Beginner: Lighter cord, kick and switch legs

Intermediate: Black cord

Advanced: Black Cord, Ankle Weights ( )

Equipment

ONE Suspension System

With the foot in the stirrup, do a side lunge. We have swimmers hold onto the strap for extra stability. Some things you can do to make this harder is: add a Weight Belt [Weight Belts – ONE Swim (swimmersbest.com)], or a med ball of any weight.

Short Stretch Cord and Handle

One foot in the handle and bend over to mimic the BR Kick. The Resistance Cord will allow the swimmer to focus on kicking all the way to the end.

About the Authors: Eric Snell and Bethany Tilson

Eric and Bethany coach the SeaWolves in Georgia. Their focus is to create training methods and products to increase the swimmers growth and technique in tandem.Their free training platforms can be found www.ONESwim.com. ONE Swim has helped thousands of coaches across the world with innovative solutions to swim training. They continue to push the envelope on training with out of the box approaches to get the most training out of a limited time.

