Daily Swim Coach Workout #344

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10 x 100 @1:40 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
4×150 @ 3:30 75y kick choice/75 pull choice Descending by 150’s to sprint last one
1×25 @1:00 REC (half way down and back)
2 minute explanation of next set
1x
6×75 @ 1:20 Free with snorkels (balanced stroke)
4×100 @ 1:30 Free
2×200 @ 3:20 w/paddles 75 EN2/ 125 Desc to sprint
1×300 @ 6:00 kick speed play[100y 10fast/10slow; 100y 20 fast/20 slow; 100 30 fast/30slow]
2 minute explanation of next set
2×75 @1:30 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 3rd line (with fins)
6×50 @ 1:00 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 4th line (with fins)
8×25 @ :40 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 5th line (with fins)
1×300 @5:00 REC kick/pull/swim
Coach Notes
EN is endurance, SP is sprint, REC is recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
