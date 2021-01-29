Daily Swim Coach Workout #344

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10 x 100 @1:40 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

4×150 @ 3:30 75y kick choice/75 pull choice Descending by 150’s to sprint last one

1×25 @1:00 REC (half way down and back)

2 minute explanation of next set

1x

6×75 @ 1:20 Free with snorkels (balanced stroke)

4×100 @ 1:30 Free

2×200 @ 3:20 w/paddles 75 EN2/ 125 Desc to sprint

1×300 @ 6:00 kick speed play[100y 10fast/10slow; 100y 20 fast/20 slow; 100 30 fast/30slow]

2 minute explanation of next set

2×75 @1:30 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 3rd line (with fins)

6×50 @ 1:00 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 4th line (with fins)

8×25 @ :40 Fly w/ underwater streamline kicks to 5th line (with fins)

1×300 @5:00 REC kick/pull/swim