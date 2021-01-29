GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/29/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Lainy Kruger, 15, Northern KY Clippers (CLPR-OH): In Ohio, 15-year-old Kruger hit new lifetime-bests in both the 50-yard (23.61) and 100-yard (50.40) freestyles. The 50 free was her first swim ever under 24 seconds, while she inched closer to the 50-second barrier in the 100 free.

Claire Hamill, 14, Unattached (UN-MI): swimming in Michigan’s Division I state high school championships meet, Hammill crushed new lifetime-bests in the 100 fly (55.71) and 100 back (58.00). The back was a 4.4-second drop and the fly a whopping 6.2-second drop from her previous best times.

Joseph Manzo, 17, Unattached (UN-ST): Another high school standout, Manzo competed at the district level in Texas, making his first-ever forays under 21 and 46 seconds in the sprint freestylers. Manzo cut three tenths of a second to go 20.86 in the 50 and three more tenths for a 45.99 in the 100.

Adam O’Brien, 17, Unattached (UN-GA): O’Brien swam to lifetime-bests in the 100 fly (49.89) and 100 back (53.75). His backstroke was a drop of more than a second, and his butterfly was his first swim ever under 50 seconds, cutting three tenths off his best.

