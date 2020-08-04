Brea Aquatics Butterflier Vincent Cheng Verbals to USC for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vincent Cheng of Brea Aquatics is staying local with a verbal commitment to the USC Trojans. Cheng, a rising senior at Diamond Bar High School, will join USC’s class of 2025.

Here’s what Cheng said of his commitment in his Instagram post:

Full sends only. Fight on✌️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.77

200 free – 1:41.48

500 free – 4:34.30

100 fly – 48.60

200 fly – 1:45.79

200 IM – 1:48.54

Cheng brings in strong butterfly speed, and he’s a solid 200 IMer, too. At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 4 Champs, Cheng won the 100 back (52.41) and 100 fly (49.46). He also swam on their 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, which both won meet titles. To cap off the 2018-19 high school season, Cheng placed 14th in the 100 fly (49.51) at the 2019 CIF State Championships.

At the 2019 Speedo Junior Championships last summer in long course, Cheng made the 100 fly C-final, going 55.56 in prelims before finishing 21st overall (55.60). At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Cheng made waves with a sixth-place finish in the 200 fly (1:45.79). He also made the 200 IM B-final and 100 fly C-final, hitting lifetime bests in all three events at the meet this past December.

USC has one season with top 100 fly returner Nikola Miljenic (46.1 last season) and two with top 200 fly returner Alexei Sancov (1:42.2 last season). Cheng would’ve been the Trojans’ second-best 200 flyer last season with his lifetime bests from his junior year. Sancov also led the program in the 200 IM last year (1:43.9), and Cheng would’ve been the Trojans’ third-best 200 IMer last year.

Cheng joins Mason Morris, Kevin Sichak and Chris O’Grady in USC’s class of 2025; all four are southern California-based. Cheng is also the third butterflier, and the best in the 200; Sichak is 47.6 and Morris is 48.9/1:47.4 in fly.

