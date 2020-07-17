Butterflier Mason Morris Stays In-State, Chooses USC for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USC has added another verbal commitment to the men’s class of 2025 with Mason Morris of club team Rancho San Dieguito. Morris is a rising senior at Bishops High School in La Jolla, Calif.

Absolutely psyched to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California! This is no doubt the best place for me. I have a super special appreciation for coach Joe Benjamin, my friend Mia, and my lovely parents for always challenging and pushing me. I cannot wait to keep my tan with the Trojan Family!❤️✌️#FightOn!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.06

100 free – 46.46

200 free – 1:41.29

500 free – 4:35.47

100 fly – 48.95

200 fly – 1:47.47

At the 2019 CIF State Championships, Morris competed individually in the 100 fly, where he went 49.72 to place 18th overall.

Morris made it to finals at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West this past December, going 1:47.47 in the 200 fly C-final to touch 17th overall. He also raced the 100 fly and 200 fly in long course meters time trials, going 55.88 in the former and 2:03.56 in the latter. It was a lifetime best in the 200, while he was just off of his 100 best of 55.69 from the Husky Invitational a month prior.

USC has just one season left with their top 100 butterflier last season, Nikola Miljenic (46.1), while they’ll have two with their top 200 butterflier, Alexei Sancov (1:42.2).

Morris is one of three 2025 commits on the men’s side for USC, including other southern California-based swimmers Kevin Sichak and Chris O’Grady, while Morris and O’Grady are new head coach Jeremy Kipp‘s first male verbal commitments.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.