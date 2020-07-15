USC Adds Local Breaststroker Chris O’Grady for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rose Bowl Aquatics’ Chris O’Grady has verbally committed to the USC Trojans for fall 2021. He’s a rising senior at La Cañada High School in the greater Los Angeles area.

I am grateful and excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at The University of Southern California. Thank you to my incredible coach at Rose Bowl, Jeff Julian, who has helped me become a better swimmer and teammate. Many thanks to my family, friends, and teammates. I am looking forward to being a Trojan. Fight on✌️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.75

200 free – 1:39.75

500 free – 4:36.83

100 breast – 56.97

200 breast – 2:02.41

200 IM – 1:50.64

At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 2 Champs, O’Grady went a lifetime best 56.97 to place fourth overall in the 100 breast. He was also 11th in the 200 free, and he went on to compete at the 2019 CIF State meet in the 100 breast, where he placed 33rd overall.

O’Grady competed at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, placing 78th in the 200m breast and 105th in the 100m breast. He also raced at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West in December, just missing finals in the 200 breast with a 2:02.41 lifetime best for 27th. He also hit bests in the 200 free (1:39.75) and 200 IM (1:50.64) at that meet.

USC has a very strong incoming class which includes top breaststrokers Ben Dillard (52.7/1:54) and Scott Sobolewski (53.6/1:59), huge commits for the Trojan men who struggled in breaststroke last season.

O’Grady is just the second 2025 commit announced on the men’s side, and the first since Jeremy Kipp was announced as USC’s new head coach in May. Sprinter Kevin Sichak, based in San Jose, is the other announced commitment for next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.