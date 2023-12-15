“BOTR” Teia Salvino Flips Commitment from Alabama to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally announcing her commitment to Alabama in February, sprinter Teia Salvino has switched her commitment to SMU for the 2-24-2025 school year.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the amazing people I’ve connected with throughout this entire journey. After careful thought, I am humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Southern Methodist University. I wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it weren’t for God, my family, coaches, and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds! Pony up 🐎 🐎🐎”

Salvino had a huge junior spring and has carried that momentum into the fall of her senior year. This past spring, she swam best times in the 100 back and 100 fly at Sectionals in Carlsbad.

She most recently competed at Winter Juniors-West. There she swam best times in three events as she swam a 1:56.40 in the 200 back, a 53.46 in prelims of the 100 fly, and a 1:58.50 in the 200 IM. Notably, she she had five ‘A’ final swims and was highlighted by a second-place finish in the 50 free (22.44).

Salvino’s time progression over the last year:

Now At time of Alabama Commitment 50 free 22.06 22.36 100 free 49.34 49.34 100 fly 53.46 56.03 200 back 1:56.40 1:57.66 200 IM 1:58.50 1:59.17

Salvino used to be primarily a sprinter, but her recent success this past spring and now into winter has extended her range greatly. The biggest stand out is her 100 fly improvement of over two and a half seconds.

Based on her best times, Salvino has the potential to make a huge impact upon her arrival. So far this season, Salvino’s best times would place her at #1 on the roster in the 50 free and 200 IM while her 100 fly, 200 back, and 100 free would all be #2 on the team.

The SMU women were third this past season at the American Athletic Conference Championships. The team finished with 1209 points, only 103 points behind conference champions Houston.

Salvino’s best times would have won the 50 free and 200 back, been second in the 200 IM, and third in the 100 free. Not only does Salvino immediately bring numerous ‘A’ final swims at the individual level, but she also has the potential to be a huge boost to the team’s relays as well.

The SMU women are currently under their first season with new head coach Ozzie Quevedo who most recently was an associate head coach at Alabama until this offseason.

Salvino joins Summer Osborne, Isabella Bedoya, Izzy Krantzcke, and C.J. Kovak as members of the class of 2028.

