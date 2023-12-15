Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cam McEvoy, Shayna Jack Headline Australian Roster Headed to 2024 World Championships

Comments: 1
by Riley Overend 1

December 14th, 2023 Australia, International, News

Reigning 50-meter freestyle world champion Cam McEvoy and three-time world record holder Shayna Jack headline the 24-member Australian team headed to the 2024 World Championships next February in Doha, Qatar.

McEvoy had a breakthrough year in 2023, posting his first best time in the 50 free since 2016 with a 21.27 at Australian Trials before winning his first title in July with a 21.06, making him the fourth-fastest performer ever. He was just .02 seconds away from Caeleb Dressel‘s textile world record time of 21.04.

Fresh off her first individual Worlds medal in Fukuoka (silver in 50 free – 24.10), Jack will be seeking her first individual world title to pair alongside her four relay crowns. The 25-year-old sprinter faces an uphill battle, however, as 30-year-old Sarah Sjostrom appears bound for the 2024 World Championships as the two-time defending champion in the 50 free.

2022 world champion Elijah Winnington will attempt to top the podium again in the 400 free after finishing 7th this year. Kai Taylor, 20, will be back for his second Worlds after helping Australia’s 4×100 free relay team capture gold in Fukuoka. Jack Cartwright, Jenna Forrester, Abbey Harkin, Brianna Throssell, and Kiah Melverton also bring valuable experience to the Dolphins’ 2024 Worlds squad.

Three Aussies are slated to make their major international debuts on the senior stage: Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, and Robert Thorpe. Anderson is coming off a world junior title this summer in the 50 back (28.01) while Barclay took the world junior title i the 100 back (59.47).

In open water action, Chelsea Gubecka will contest the 5k after already qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10k with her runner-up finish at Worlds this year in Fukuoka, Japan. Maddy Gough and Moesha Johnson will take on the women’s 10k while Kyle Lee and Nicholas Sloman are entered in the men’s 10k.

Dean Boxall and Tim Lane are among the seven-member coaching staff selected for Doha.

With the 2024 World Championships scheduled for Feb. 2-18, many top swimmers are skipping the meet due to its proximity to the Paris 2024 Olympics five months later. For the Aussies, big names missing from their 2024 Worlds roster include Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon,

rookies have been selected in the Australian Dolphins team to compete at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar from February 2-18.

Check out the full rosters below:

POOL ATHLETES
First Last Club State Home Coach
Iona Anderson** Breakers WA Ben Higson
Jaclyn Barclay** St Peters Western QLD Cam Gledhill/ Dean Boxall
Jack Cartwright St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Abbey Connor USC Spartans QLD Michael Palfery
Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD Ashley Delaney
Jenna Forrester St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Madeleine Gough Carlile NSW Fred Vergnoux*
Abbey Harkin St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Shayna Jack St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD Bernd Berkhahn*
Cameron McEvoy Somerville House QLD Timothy Lane
Kiah Melverton St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD Michael Palfery
Kai Taylor St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Brianna Throssell St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Samuel Williamson Melb Vicentre VIC Craig Jackson
Elijah Winnington St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Bradley Woodward Mingara NSW Adam Kable

*International Home Coach

**Rookies

OPEN WATER ATHLETES
First Last Club State Home Coach
Bianca Crisp-5k Yeronga Park QLD Kate Sparkes
Madeleine Gough-10k Carlile NSW Fred Vergnoux*
Chelsea Gubecka-5k Yeronga Park QLD Kate Sparkes
Moesha Johnson-10k Griffith QLD Bernd Berkhahn*
Bailey Armstrong-5k USC Spartans QLD Harley Connolly
Kyle Lee-10k North Coast WA Ian Mills
Nicholas Sloman-10k Noosa QLD John Rogers
Robert Thorpe**-5k St Peters Western QLD Mick Lewandowski

*International Home Coach

**Rookie

COACHES
First Last Club
Dean Boxall St Peters Western
Timothy Lane Somerville House
Michael Palfery USC Spartans
Ian Mills North Coast
Kate Sparkes Yeronga Park
Rohan Taylor Team Director
Mel Tantrum Technical Support
POOL STAFF
First Last Role
Ashley Briggs Massage Therapist
Delly Carr Photographer
Jay Collison S&C
Marc Elipot Performance Analyst
Ivan Hooper Physiotherapy &
Performance Support Lead
Nichoals Smith Performance Analyst
Selina Steele Media Manager
Mel Tantrum Technical Support
Rohan Taylor Team Director
Ben Weber Doctor
Kirsty West Team Manager
OPEN WATER STAFF
First Last Role
Greg Shaw Team Leader
Rachel Harris Doctor
Catriona Croghan Physiotherapy
Graeme Brewer  Technical Support

1
Summer Love
20 seconds ago

Good decision by Cam and Shayna.

Sprinters need to have high quality race.

