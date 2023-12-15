Cam McEvoy, Shayna Jack Headline Australian Roster Headed to 2024 World Championships

Reigning 50-meter freestyle world champion Cam McEvoy and three-time world record holder Shayna Jack headline the 24-member Australian team headed to the 2024 World Championships next February in Doha, Qatar.

McEvoy had a breakthrough year in 2023, posting his first best time in the 50 free since 2016 with a 21.27 at Australian Trials before winning his first title in July with a 21.06, making him the fourth-fastest performer ever. He was just .02 seconds away from Caeleb Dressel‘s textile world record time of 21.04.

Fresh off her first individual Worlds medal in Fukuoka (silver in 50 free – 24.10), Jack will be seeking her first individual world title to pair alongside her four relay crowns. The 25-year-old sprinter faces an uphill battle, however, as 30-year-old Sarah Sjostrom appears bound for the 2024 World Championships as the two-time defending champion in the 50 free.

2022 world champion Elijah Winnington will attempt to top the podium again in the 400 free after finishing 7th this year. Kai Taylor, 20, will be back for his second Worlds after helping Australia’s 4×100 free relay team capture gold in Fukuoka. Jack Cartwright, Jenna Forrester, Abbey Harkin, Brianna Throssell, and Kiah Melverton also bring valuable experience to the Dolphins’ 2024 Worlds squad.

Three Aussies are slated to make their major international debuts on the senior stage: Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, and Robert Thorpe. Anderson is coming off a world junior title this summer in the 50 back (28.01) while Barclay took the world junior title i the 100 back (59.47).

In open water action, Chelsea Gubecka will contest the 5k after already qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10k with her runner-up finish at Worlds this year in Fukuoka, Japan. Maddy Gough and Moesha Johnson will take on the women’s 10k while Kyle Lee and Nicholas Sloman are entered in the men’s 10k.

Dean Boxall and Tim Lane are among the seven-member coaching staff selected for Doha.

With the 2024 World Championships scheduled for Feb. 2-18, many top swimmers are skipping the meet due to its proximity to the Paris 2024 Olympics five months later. For the Aussies, big names missing from their 2024 Worlds roster include Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon,

Check out the full rosters below:

POOL ATHLETES First Last Club State Home Coach Iona Anderson** Breakers WA Ben Higson Jaclyn Barclay** St Peters Western QLD Cam Gledhill/ Dean Boxall Jack Cartwright St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Abbey Connor USC Spartans QLD Michael Palfery Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD Ashley Delaney Jenna Forrester St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Madeleine Gough Carlile NSW Fred Vergnoux* Abbey Harkin St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Shayna Jack St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD Bernd Berkhahn* Cameron McEvoy Somerville House QLD Timothy Lane Kiah Melverton St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD Michael Palfery Kai Taylor St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Brianna Throssell St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Samuel Williamson Melb Vicentre VIC Craig Jackson Elijah Winnington St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Bradley Woodward Mingara NSW Adam Kable

*International Home Coach

**Rookies

OPEN WATER ATHLETES First Last Club State Home Coach Bianca Crisp-5k Yeronga Park QLD Kate Sparkes Madeleine Gough-10k Carlile NSW Fred Vergnoux* Chelsea Gubecka-5k Yeronga Park QLD Kate Sparkes Moesha Johnson-10k Griffith QLD Bernd Berkhahn* Bailey Armstrong-5k USC Spartans QLD Harley Connolly Kyle Lee-10k North Coast WA Ian Mills Nicholas Sloman-10k Noosa QLD John Rogers Robert Thorpe**-5k St Peters Western QLD Mick Lewandowski

*International Home Coach

**Rookie

COACHES First Last Club Dean Boxall St Peters Western Timothy Lane Somerville House Michael Palfery USC Spartans Ian Mills North Coast Kate Sparkes Yeronga Park Rohan Taylor Team Director Mel Tantrum Technical Support

POOL STAFF First Last Role Ashley Briggs Massage Therapist Delly Carr Photographer Jay Collison S&C Marc Elipot Performance Analyst Ivan Hooper Physiotherapy &

Performance Support Lead Nichoals Smith Performance Analyst Selina Steele Media Manager Mel Tantrum Technical Support Rohan Taylor Team Director Ben Weber Doctor Kirsty West Team Manager