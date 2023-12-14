Jordan Grab Sends 2024 Commitment to Niagara University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A native of New Market, Maryland, Jordan Grab has announced he will be heading to New York next fall to continue his swimming career at Niagara University. Grab is currently a senior at Linganore High School and swims club with Monacacy Aquatic Club.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Niagara University! I would like to thank God, my family, my friends, my coaches, and everyone else who has supported me up to this point. I’d like to especially thank Coach Jeb for being an amazing mentor these past few years and Coach Eric and Coach Jake for making this decision an easy one. I’m excited to see what the future holds! Go Purple Eagles🟣🦅!”

Grab finished his season last spring at the Sectionals meet held in Christiansburg, making an appearance in finals in the 500 free. After qualifying for the B-final with a time of 4:40.70 in the morning, he dropped two seconds during his finals swim, touching in a lifetime best of 3:38.32.

In the long course pool, many of Grab’s best times come from the beginning of August at the Maryland Swimming Long Course Championships. His top finish at that meet came in the 200 back, with his best time of 2:11.20 during finals being good enough to earn him second overall. He also added top-ten finishes in the 400 free (4:16.98), 800 free (8:50.47), 1500 free (17:33.27), 200 free (2:02.73), and 100 back (1:02.26).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 48.58

200 free – 1:43.88

500 free – 4:38.32

1650 free – 16:13.72

100 back – 54.62

200 back – 1:55.87

Grab will be a strong addition to the Niagara roster when he joins the program next season, with multiple times that will already make him one of the team’s best performers. During the 2022-2023 season his current lifetime bests would have made him the third fastest performer on the team in both the 1650 free and 200 back.

Last season, the Purple Eagles finished their year at the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, taking third out of eight teams at the meet. Grab would have scored points for the program in multiple events, with his times in the 500 free, 1650 free, and 200 back all being fast enough to score.

