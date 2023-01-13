Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bobby Finke on 400 IM: “Kinda letting fate decide what was gonna happen that last 25”

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Bobby Finke had himself a tight race with fellow Olympian Jay Litherland in the 400 IM where it came down to the last stroke. Finke says he loves racing Jay because of how similarly they swim the mid-distance event and that held true tonight. Finke got out a little quicker by the end of the backstroke but Litherland passed him by the end of the breaststroke. Finke was able to catch Litherland on the free and just touch him out for the win, 4:17.64 to 4:17.97.

