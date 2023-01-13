Emma Weyant Returns to NCAA Competition And Releases Sporti Swim Collection

Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant returns to NCAA swimming competition this weekend at the University of Florida vs Florida Atlantic University (FAU) dual meet. We sat down with Emma to unpack her big Sporti Swim Collection release, which led SwimSwam traffic for 24 hours, and she dropped this news on us.

Emma turned a lot of heads when she decided to transfer from NCAA powerhouse UVA to the University Florida. “It was a tough decision,” she explained, but she wanted to be closer to home in Sarasota, Florida. Of course, being a Florida Gator has a lot of upside too. Emma’s enjoyed the challenge of training with Olympic icon Katie Ledecky and U.S. distance king, Bobby Finke. Florida’s the right fit for Emma. She shares that she did struggle with mental health, looking to peers in the Olympic community for guidance and inspiration. Training through the pandemic, the delay of the 2020 Olympic Games, then ultimately making the Olympic podium took a toll. Emma needed a change, and now she’s back in a big way. Her Sporti Swim release, the collab on the collection, specifically, helped to infuse that one ingredient she wanted into her swimming career–fun.

See the release here.

“I wanted this collection to represent always believing in yourself. It’s always been a dream to be an Olympian since I was a little girl, but then progressing through the stages, that dream really turned into more of a goal. And with the support of my family and teammates, I realized that this dream could be real. And now to have my own swim collection? It’s a dream come true,” says Weyant.

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTION

From the feminine floral prints in Garden Rose and Floral Whimsy that will have you dreaming of spring, to Sand Dollar Lace that will transport you to the sandy oceanside, the collection rounds out with Superstar, a vibrant pink design with metallic gold details that sparkle in and out of the water.

“The Superstar print resembles how I look ahead at my future – full of bright opportunities,” says Weyant.

Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear brand has recently debuted a series of design collaborations featuring top athletes, industry tastemakers, artists and influencers, putting diversity, inclusion and mental health awareness at the forefront.

The Sporti x Emma Weyant Collection ranges from $4.95 – $59.95 and is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

See more at @sportiswim & @emmaweyant.

