Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Steps Into Her Daylight with Sporti Swim Collection

Step into Spring with 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant and Sporti. Teaming up with the nationally-recognized swim brand for a co-branded collection following the NCAA NIL policy change last year, Weyant is ready to step into her daylight.

Inspired by her love for Taylor Swift and other influential women in her life, the Sporti x Emma Weyant Swim Collection invites you to explore enchanting fields of flowers and soak in the warmth of spring time. Transporting you to sunshine-filled days with sweet floral prints and dreamy solids, the collection speaks to the notion that life is better when in bloom.

“I wanted this collection to represent always believing in yourself. It’s always been a dream to be an Olympian since I was a little girl, but then progressing through the stages, that dream really turned into more of a goal. And with the support of my family and teammates, I realized that this dream could be real. And now to have my own swim collection? It’s a dream come true,” says Weyant.

Hailing from Sarasota, Florida, Weyant proved herself one of the world’s top female swimmers after winning a Silver Medal in her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. A Scholastic All-American and member of the National Honor Society, she approached the Sporti collaboration with the same vigor she applies to swimming and her studies.

“Partnering with Emma on this collection was a dream! Emma had a clear vision on how she wanted her collection to look and feel and her love of fashion made the design process super fun. This collection is feminine, romantic and bold and we were able to capture her personality through print and color. We wanted to show that athletes can be strong and beautiful, and that you don’t need to leave your personality on deck when training and competing,” says Daniela Bascuñan, Sporti’s VP of Design.

A collection that is fiercely feminine, the Sporti x Emma Weyant Collection proves that one can be feminine and powerful at the same time. (And rumor has it, you swim faster in pink).

The Collection

From the feminine floral prints in Garden Rose and Floral Whimsy that will have you dreaming of spring, to Sand Dollar Lace that will transport you to the sandy oceanside, the collection rounds out with Superstar, a vibrant pink design with metallic gold details that sparkle in and out of the water.

“The Superstar print resembles how I look ahead at my future – full of bright opportunities,” says Weyant.

Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear brand has recently debuted a series of design collaborations featuring top athletes, industry tastemakers, artists and influencers, putting diversity, inclusion and mental health awareness at the forefront.

The Sporti x Emma Weyant Collection ranges from $4.95 – $59.95 and is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

See more at @sportiswim & @emmaweyant.

About Sporti by SwimOutlet Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.