The Vols just raced SCY this weekend at Mizzou and on Monday afternoon were getting a feel for LCM racing to prepare for the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville this weekend. They used turn work as a method to transition into descend work, ultimately ending with back-end 100-pace.

Watch below as World and SEC Champion Jordan Crooks and freshman phenom Gui Caribe pace next to each other in a 50 free, with Caribe touching at 25.7 and Crooks right behind him at 25.9.