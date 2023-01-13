Big Ten Rivals Indiana, Michigan Set For Saturday Showdown In Bloomington

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving will host its first meet of the spring when it faces Michigan in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 14) inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The first race is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET following a ceremony honoring IU’s senior student-athletes.

Saturday marks the first dual meet between the Big Ten opponents since January 16, 2021, after last year’s scheduled meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was canceled.

MEET INFO

Saturday, January 14 • 10 a.m. ET

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center • Bloomington, Ind.

Opponent: No. 15/13 Michigan

Live Results (Swimming): https://bit.ly/3a9t16V

Live Results (Diving): http://bit.ly/3hMY9jM

Live Stream: N/A

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: 1-meter, 3-meter

Swimming: 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

INDIANA SWIMMING AND DIVING TRAINS AT ISHOF

Indiana swimming and diving completed training trips at the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the swimming unit traveling in December and diving in February. The Hoosiers were the first team hosted at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex since the facility was recently remodeled.

HOOSIERS NAMED TO USA SWIMMING NATIONAL TEAM

Six athletes with ties to the Indiana swimming and diving program were named to USA Swimming’s 2022-23 national team rosters in September. Of the six Hoosiers, five are breaststroke specialists, and, on the women’s side, IU makes up three of the nine breaststroke selections. The selections include current Hoosiers Mariah Denigan , Mackenzie Looze and Josh Matheny as well as Indiana Swim Club athlete Tommy Cope, Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

