GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/13/2023

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Blake Tebeest, 14, McFarland Spartan Sharks (MSS-WI): Tebeest reset best times in the boys’ 50 free, 100 free and 100 back last weekend at the MAC Midwest Invitational, with his 100 back performance moving into the top 100 in boys’ 13-14 age group history. The 14-year-old McFarland Spartan Shark clocked 50.77 to crush his previous best of 52.97 and now sits tied for 80th all-time among 13-14 boys. He also went 21.21 in the 50 free and 47.36 in the 100 free.

Emily Wolf, 14, Fishers Area Swimming Tigers (FAST-IN): Wolf was among the top point scorers in the girls’ 13-14 age group at the Mid States All Star Championships in Indianapolis while representing the Indiana Zone Team, including winning the 200 fly in a personal best time of 2:03.85. Wolf, who had previously held a PB of 2:05.56, also set new lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.47), 200 free (1:50.53), 200 back (2:03.85), 100 fly (56.35) and 200 IM (2:06.28). Her 200 free time ranks her ninth in the U.S. this season among 13-14 girls, while in the 200 fly she sits 16th.

Ronan Cusack, 10, Supernova Swim Team (NOVA-MI): Also competing at the Mid States All Star Championships, Cusack, representing the Michigan Zone Team, secured two victories in the boys 10 & under age group and added one third-place finish. The Supernova Swim Team product hit new best times to win the 50 back (31.08) and 100 fly (1:07.50), and added PBs in the 50 free (27.79), 100 free (1:00.48), 50 fly (30.38) and 100 IM (1:10.42).

Siggy Nymo, 12, Edina Swim Club (EDI-MN): Nymo, swimming for the Minnesota Zone, went six-for-six in both best times and event wins at the Mid States All Star Champs, highlighted by her efforts in the 50 fly (26.61) and 100 IM (1:01.21). The Edina Swim Club product added PBs and wins in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the 50 free (25.00), 100 free (54.44), 200 free (1:57.35) and 200 IM (2:10.62).

Max Garbacz, 12, Madison Aquatic Club (MAC-WI): Representing the Wisconsin Zone at the Mid States All Star Championships, Garbacz won all six of his events in the boys’ 11-12 age group and set new best times in five of them. The 12-year-old Madison Aquatic Club swimmer moves into a tie for 59th in age group history with his 2:02.06 swim in the 200 IM, while produced some blazing-fast PBs in the 100 breast (1:03.62), 100 back (56.41), 50 breast (29.41) and 100 IM (57.86).

Ellie Brenner, 10, Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP-PV): Brenner kicked off 2023 on a high note at the annual VSTP Polar Plunge in Warrenton, Va., hitting four new personal best times. Brenner knocked half a second off her month-old PB in the girls’ 100 free, going from 1:00.94 to 1:00.44, and also set new bests in the 200 free, 100 back and 100 breast.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.