Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/21/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Ethan Han, 12, Whitewaters Swimming (NJ): Han was on fire at the CT Bulldog February Invitational in New Haven, reeling off three swims that rank among the fastest all-time in his age group. Han clocked 1:01.04 in the 100 breast to sit 19th all-time among 11-12 boys, while his 2:01.13 showing in the 200 IM ranks 32nd and his 2:16.92 200 breast slots into 74th. Additionally, he went 1:50.84 in the 200 free to rank 4th in the age group in the 2023-24 season.

Karina Plaza, 13, SwimMAC Carolina (NC): Plaza was a force at the North Carolina Age Group Championships in Cary, winning three events and earning four other top-four finishes in the girls’ 13-14 age group despite being just 13. Plaza put up a time of 1:01.79 in the 100 breast, ranking her 32nd all-time in the 13-14 age group and 6th among 13-year-olds. Her 200 breast time of 2:13.77 is also 6th all-time for 13-year-olds, and she took over 14th in the 200 back (1:57.87) and 22nd in the 200 IM (2:01.84). The SwimMAC product also posted times of 56.67 in the 100 back and 1:50.04 in the 200 free.

Jackson Hartzler, 14, Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club (GU): Hartzler had a pair of impressive performances at the Texas (UIL) Region 5-6A Championships earlier this month, placing 3rd in the 200 IM (1:51.74) and 4th in the 100 breast (57.88) as a freshman. The 14-year-old now ranks 48th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 200 IM, and in the 100 breast, he sits 17th in the age group this season.

Ava Lowrance, 12, TNT Swimming (SE): Lowrance swept her individual events at the Southeastern Short Course Championships, including a pair of elite swims in the breaststroke events. Lowrance clocked 30.16 in the 50 breast to rank #1 in the country this season and 43rd all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group, and also went 1:06.59 in the 100 breast to rank 2nd in 2023-24. In the 100 IM, her 59.57 performance sits 3rd. The 12-year-old added a best time in the 100 back (59.73) and wins in the 50 free (24.82) and 200 IM (2:14.93).

Andre Bell, 12, US-Aquatics Club (GA): Bell set personal bests across the board at the Georgia Age Group Championships over the weekend, winning three events and placing 7th or better in four others. Bell’s top swim came in the 50 free, where he clocked 23.43 to take the victory and rank 14th in the boys’ 11-12 age group this season. He also won the 100 free (51.73) and 200 free (1:55.01), was the runner-up in the 100 back (59.89) and had top finishes in the three stroke 50s.

Tessa Jeltema, 10, TAC Titans (NC): Jeltema was the High Point winner at the North Carolina Age Group Championships for 10 & under girls, winning five individual events and breaking a state record in the process. Jeltema clocked 1:05.63 in the 100 IM to lower the girls’ 10 & under North Carolina record of 1:05.81 set by Reina Liu in 2021, ranking her 4th in the country this season. Jeltema also clocked 1:05.29 in the 100 back to rank 8th this season in her age group, and also secured wins in the 50 free (27.49), 100 free (59.56) and 50 back (30.51).