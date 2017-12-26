Best Swimming Photos of 2017: Above the Surface

Earlier we shared our best underwater swimming photos from the past year.  During our annual end of the year sit down with swimming photographer Mike Lewis we also selected some our best swimming photos of 2017: above the surface.

Darian Townsend, Goodyear, Arizona. Olympic Champion, masters world record holder and coach, Darian Townsend at the Westside YMCA near Phoenix (photo: Mike Lewis)

Missy Franklin, Los Angeles, California. Missy at the USA Swimming Foundation “Make a Splash” tour stop at the Expo pool in central Los Angeles.

Nathan Adrian swimming photograph Mike Lewis

Nathan Adrian, Chula Vista, California. Nathan for the cover of SwimSwam Magazine Hero edition. This image was shot in the studio at the Olympic training center outside of San Diego. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sarah Sjostrom wins the 50 freestyle at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cesar Cielo 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Dive night in La Jolla, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 200 backstroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel, Stanford, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

swimming photo Mike Lewis

warm up at the 2017 USA Swimming world championship trials in Indianapolis (photo: Mike Lewis)

Emily Seebohm 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Pernille Blume 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katinka Hosszu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Regan Smith 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Age group kick set in La Jolla, California. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kathleen Baker 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nathan Adrian 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel wins 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Awesome photos!!

Awesome photos!!

Nance

Thank you, Mike Lewis, for capturing the heart of our sport in the midst of the intensity of competition!

Pam

Terrific shots, Mike. Happy New Year!

