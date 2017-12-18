Best Underwater Swimming Photos of 2017

Toussaint, Kamminga Grab Dutch National Records at Euros Kira Toussaint took down the 100 back national record while Arno Kammingo smashed his PR, breaking the 200 breast national record.

Canadian Swimmer Philippe Guertin Retires After Losing Funding Philippe Guertin is retiring after a turbulent year in his relationship with Swimming Canada and its open water head coach, Mark Perry.

Practice + Pancakes: IU Takes Pullies to New Levels SwimSwam took a trip down to Bloomington, Indiana to see what IU had in store for their post-thanksgiving training. It was quite a treat.

2018 Junior Pan Pacs Open Water Race Cancelled The open water portion of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships has been cancelled to allow athletes to focus on the World Junior Open Water Championships the following month.

2017 Swammy Awards: South American Male Swimmer of the Year Despite getting dismissed from his club team for being “too old,” Bruno Fratus came back in a huge way with a pair of World Championships silver in 2017, which is why he is our 2017 Swammy Award winner for South American Swimmer of the Year.

Adelaide To Host 2020 Australian Olympic, Paralympic Trials Swimming Australia has announced the hosts for a slew of upcoming national meets, including the 2020 Australian Olympic Trials, which will return to Adelaide.