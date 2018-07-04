Bahamian Backstroker Miller Albury to Join Queens Royals

Miller Albury, who trains with Performance Aquatics in Florida but swims for Alpha Aquatics in Nassau, Bahamas, has committed to Queens University of Charlotte for 2018-19. He will join Germany’s Alexander Kunert in the class of 2022. Albury told SwimSwam:

“I am from the Bahamas and have had the privilege to swim on the National Team for the last six years and be co-captain of 2017 first-place finishing CARIFTA swimming championships. I have swum since the age of 6 and have never looked back. I look forward to representing my country and Queens University of Charlotte for the next four years.

“I look forward to advancing not only in the pool but also in the classroom and in other areas of my life.”

Albury became the first Bahamian swimmer to break 27 seconds in the 50 back, going 26.83 in prelims at the 2018 REV National Swimming Championships on June 16. Entered with 27.99, he dropped more that 1.1 seconds and broke the Bahamian National Record that belonged to DaVante Carey (27.04) by .21. Carey snatched back the NR in finals with 26.75, while Albury earned the silver medal. In addition to his 50 back PB, he took home a new best time in the 100 back. Albury later won gold in the 200 free relay, contributing a third leg of 23.86 to pull Alpha Aquatics the lead heading into the final leg.

Albury will join a backstroke group at 4x NCAA champions Queens that will be led by All-Americans Baptiste Leger (11th in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 back at 2018 NCAAs) and Alen Mosic (13th in the 100 back). The Royals’ Paul Pijulet graduated this year, after having won the 100/200 back and 100 fly at NCAAs in both his junior season and his senior season.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 24.28

100 back – 52.78

50 free – 21.33

50 fly – 23.36

Top LCM times:

50 back – 26.83

100 back – 59.50

50 free – 24.01 (23.86 relay split)

100 free – 53.53

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].