Veteran Meets Youth in Men’s 50 Free at NZ Open

2018 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

New Zealand sprint veteran Daniel Hunter won his 4th-straight 50 free title, and his runner-up set a New Zealand record on day 2 of the 2018 New Zealand Open Swimming Championships.

Hunter, who has already qualified for the Pan Pac Championships via his 22.32 at the Commonwealth Games, won the 50 free final on Wednesday with a 22.60. Finishing 2nd behind him was North Shore 15-year old Michael Pickett in 23.13.

That time for Pickett in finals was a small add from the morning, where he posted a 23.08. Both swims were under his old National Age Group Record of 23.14 that he set in May.

This marks now 4 National Age Group Records so far at this meet for Pickett after setting new standards in both the 50 fly (25.46 in prelims, 25.21 in finals) and the 100 free (50.69 on a relay leadoff) on Monday.

Other Event Winners:

After almost matching her Commonwealth Games time in the 200 free earlier in the meet, Carina Doyle was further from the same in her 400 free. Pacing a pair of young middle distance swimmers, Doyle won the 400 free in 4:16.40, followed by 14-year old Erika Fairweather (4:16.89) and 17-year old Eve Thomas (4:17.60). Fairweather and Thomas’ times both are Jr. Pan Pacs and Youth Olympic Games standards. Fairweather’s time is also a new Age Record in the event, matching the one she did in the 200 on Tuesday. The old record was a 4:21.73 done by Verity Hicks in 2003.

Team Standings

Top 5, Combined, After Day 3: