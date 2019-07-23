Australia Continues To Break Out From 2017’s Shadow

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia remains the only Oceanic nation on the board, with the Dolphins currently ranked 3rd in the medal table with 7 pieces of hardware in all. The Aussies have 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze and look to do more damage as the 2019 World Championships carry on.

Back in 2017 in Budapest, Emily Seebohm represented the sole gold medalist, with Australian bringing home just 10 medals total. The fact they are already over halfway to that point with 7 medals through day 3 is already an improvement over where they were this time 2 years ago.

Minna Atherton added a silver to the Aussies’ tally today, finishing behind winner Kylie Masse of Canada in the women’s 100m backstroke. Mitch Larkin also snapped up a bronze in the men’s equivalent of the event. Ariarne Titmus is a strong contender in tomorrow night’s 200m free final as well to continue the momentum.

Conversely, the men’s 200m free took a hit when Kyle Chalmers missed the final, and Clyde Lewis, who led the men after semis with a time of 1:44.90, finished 6th in tonight’s race. Mack Horton, the 400m free silver medalist already here, finished out of the top 8 for the men’s 800m free final as well.

World Championships Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3