Africa: Michael Houlie Fails To Advance Out Of 50 Breast Heats

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a standout performance at the World University Games earlier in July, South African Michael Houlie failed to advance out of the heats for the second straight time in the men’s 50 breaststroke on day three of the 2019 World Championships.

Houlie set a pair of personal best times in the event two weeks ago in Naples, first clocking 26.98 in the prelims and then 26.82 in the semis (ultimately winning silver in the final in 27.19). During day three prelims at Worlds, the 19-year-old clocked in at 27.41 to place 19th overall.

Coming into these Championships, his 26.82 swim had him tied for fourth in the world in 2019.

A similar situation occurred on the opening day of competition in the 100 breast, as he finished in a tie for 29th in 1:01.18 after posting a PB of 59.64 at WUGs.

As a reference point, his lifetime bests would’ve placed fourth and 16th overall in the prelims of the 50 and 100 breast respectively here in Gwangju.

The rising sophomore at Tennessee is done for the meet individually but should appear on the men’s medley relay on day eight and potentially on the mixed medley on day four.

MEDAL TABLE

No African nations have reached the medal podium through day three. Tatjana Schoenmaker was 0.24 seconds shy of bronze in the women’s 100 breast, finishing sixth, but Chad Le Clos has a chance to get them on the board on day four after qualifying for the final of the men’s 200 fly.

AFRICAN RECORDS BROKEN ON DAY THREE