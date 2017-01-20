Aussie Kyle Chalmers Shows Range With 400 Freestyle Win In Adelaide

2017 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN LONG COURSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, January 18th – Sunday, January 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, South Australia

Wednesday – Saturday, Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local

Sunday – Relays Only Session at 12:45pm local

The Marion Swimming Club show continues in Adelaide, as the club’s key members Kyle Chalmers and Travis Mahoney keep claiming wins at the 2017 South Australian State Championships. Chalmers, the 2016 Olympic Champion in the men’s 100m freestyle, already won that pet event earlier in the meet, along with the 100m butterfly. Today, Chalmers showed his ever-growing freestyle range by clinching the win handily in the men’s 400m freestyle distance.

Entering this meet, Chalmers’ previous best time in the event was the 4:01.71 he threw down last year at the Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara. Now at 18 years of age and even more training under his belt, the young gun dropped beneath the 4-minute mark for the first time in his young career, posting a swift 3:55.29 to take the gold. With over a 5 second improvement from his lifetime best, one can’t help but get a tad excited for the star’s 200m freestyle that will come tomorrow, along with the 50m butterfly. Chalmers was supposed to have swum the 200m IM also today, but scratched. He did wind up winning the 17-18 men’s 50m backstroke in 27.26, the 4th-fastest time of his career.

As for Mahoney, Marion’s newest member scored the win in the 200m IM event, taking the race in a time of 2:03.26. Although well-off his own personal best of 1:59.41 from 2015, Mahoney’s performance still managed to beat out the field by almost 7 solid seconds. Additional Marion members winning on the day included Ben Edmonds, who earned 50m backstroke gold in 26.98, along with the men’s and women’s 4x100m freestyle relays.