Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers Headlines SA State Championships

2017 South Australian Long Course State Championships

Wednesday, January 18th – Sunday, January 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, South Australia

Wednesday – Saturday Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 5pm local

Sunday – Relays Only Session at 12:45pm local

Entry Lists

Olympic champion and current World Junior Record Holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia will be back in action this week, as he takes on his regional peers at the 2017 South Australian Long Course State Championships. The competition spanning 5 days takes place at his home pool in Adelaide, giving the 18-year-old the prime spot to showcase his ever-growing talent.

Chalmers is lined up to swim an incredible 16 events over the course of the meet, broken down into 9 individual events and 7 relays if his schedule holds. The freestyle specialist is set to take on the 50m/100m/200m/400m distances of that discipline, while also trying the 50m/100m/200m butterfly races on for size. The 200m IM and 50m backstroke are also set to be in his Adelaide repertoire this week, along with all of the Marion Swimming Club relays, which have a special session of their own on Sunday.

Chalmers’ newest teammate, Olympian Travis Mahoney, will also be taking to the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre pool this week. For the last 10 years, the IM specialist had called Nunawading Club home, training under the direction of Rohan Taylor and alongside teammates Belinda Hocking and Josh Beaver. But, the 400m IM Olympic finalist made to the move to Marion this year and will be representing the club in the 100m/200m backstroke, 50m/100m/200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m/400m IM individual events in Adelaide.