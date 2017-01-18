Chalmers Kicks Off 16-Race Campaign With 100 Fly Win In Adelaide

2017 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN LONG COURSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, January 18th – Sunday, January 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, South Australia

Wednesday – Saturday, Timed Open Finals at 9am local

Sunday – Relays Only Session at 12:45pm local

Entry Lists

Meet Preview

Results – 2017 Open Age Club Relay LC Championships in Meet Mobile

2016 Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers kicked off his potential 16-event campaign with 2 races on day one in Adelaide. The 18-year-old speedster first clinched the win in the men’s open 100m butterfly, comfortably taking gold in a time of 55.13. At this same meet last year, Chalmers threw down a mark of 53.90, the 2nd-fastest time of his career. However, last year the Adelaide native was in the midst of Olympic training, putting that performance in perspective.

Chalmers went on to take the 17-18 age group title in the 50m freestyle today. His time of 23.42 was rather pedestrian by his standards, but enough to score points for the Marion Swimming Club contingency. Winning the open men’s category of the same event was teammate Andrew Abood, who raced to the wall first in 23.29. Marion’s newest member, 2016 Olympic finalist Travis Mahoney, also placed in the men’s 50m freestyle, touching in 23.75 for 3rd.

The Marion men claimed victory in the 4x100m medley relay, as the foursome of Mahoney, Josh Palmer, Chalmers and Abood collectively scorched the field with a winning time of 3:50.60, over 10 seconds ahead of their competitors. Splits included 56.94 for Mahoney, 1:06.85 for Palmer, 55.63 for Chalmers and 51.18 for Abood.

After just one day of the 5-day affair, Marion leads the overall point standings with 861 to current 2nd place squad Norwood who has 817.5 thus far.