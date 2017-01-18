WATCH: Oakland University Training Trip Video

Watch Oakland University’s swimming and diving team as it journeys from the tundra of the north Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, Michigan to Fort Meyers, Florida, where the sun is shining and the air is warm!

The first video begins with the team’s exodus from the dorms and trip to and through the Detroit airport. We watch as the team arrives in Florida, departs the airport and unpacks at their hotel. The first video ends with the Oakland team relaxing at the hotel the day before their first training session begins, which in typical swimmer fashion is before sunrise the following morning. Throughout the course of the video “Good Grief” by Bastille echoes the team’s enthusiasm to transition from a cold climate to a warmer setting.

Video two shows the team training at the pool while also relaxing on the beach. During their excursion to the beach the team plays spikeball, paddle boards, and otherwise enjoys an aquatic setting without the rigors of those “special” training trip sets. This video features with “My Body” by Young the Giant.

In the third and final video in the training trip trilogy brought to you by Grace Shinske of the Oakland Women’s Swimming and Diving team, viewers observe the team training in the pool and chilling at the beach. The Oakland divers show off their skills from the boards and at the beach, and we’re taken along on a jet ski ride just offshore. This video features “Circles” by Machineheart (featuring Vanic).