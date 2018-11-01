At Least 17 Olympic Gold Medalists Expected at Energy for Swim

Over the past few weeks, names of committed athletes for the 2018 Energy for Swim meet in December have been trickling out, one-by-one. So far we’ve reported confirmations from Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Katinka Hosszu, Tom Shields, Ben Proud, Cameron van der Burgh, Kristian Gkolomeev, Mehdy Metella, Federica Pellegrini, and Lazslo Cseh.

Today, SwimSwam received an extensive list of confirmed athletes from the Energy Standard Group, revealing a new list full of Olympic champions. Besides those mentioned above, the also committed to the meet are at least 11 other : Kyle Chalmers, Emily Seebohm, Adam Peaty, Ryan Murphy, Femke Heemskerk, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Matt Grevers, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Leah Smith, Conor Dwyer and Simone Manuel.

View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

ATHLETE COUNTRY 1 Michael Andrew USA 2 Veronika Andrusenko RUS 3 Cameron Van Der Burgh RSA 4 Laszlo Cseh HUN 5 Sergey Fesikov RUS 6 Anastasia Fesikova RUS 7 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE 8 Katinka Hosszu HUN 9 Chad Le Clos RSA 10 Mehdy Metella FRA 11 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR 12 Sergii Shevtsov UKR 13 David Verraszto HUN

EMAIL CONFIRMATIONS

ITALIAN SWIMMERS COMPETING

Italian Swimmers Luca Dotto Alessandro Miressi Simona Quadarella Fabio Scozzoli Gregorio Paltrinieri Piero Codia Gabriele Detti Ilaria Bianchi Martina Carraro Margherita Panziera

See the full release courtesy of the Italian Swimming Federation:

The Italian Swimming Federation, in collaboration with the City of Torino, will organize ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018, that will be held in 20-21 December 2018 on Aquatic Stadium.

The contest will be attended by the greatest champions of swimming for two unforgettable days of entertainment and consists of a competition in a 25-metre pool according to all the rules of LEN and FINA.

The event includes all the individual events of the World Championship (except 800 and 1500) and the relays 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 medley, 4×100 mixed freestyle and 50 freestyle skins.

ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018 is an individual competition by invitation of national and foreign athletes that will be split in four groups and not representing the national teams of the country of their origin.

The format provides a points ranking and prize money for the athletes in each events.

The contest aims to enhance the image of the performance of participating athletes to be a real showcase after the World Championship in short course that will end in Hangzhou (CHN) a few days earlier.

The event will be sponsored by the Energy Standard Group.

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner.