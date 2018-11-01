At Least 17 Olympic Gold Medalists Expected at Energy for Swim

Over the past few weeks, names of committed athletes for the 2018 Energy for Swim meet in December have been trickling out, one-by-one. So far we’ve reported confirmations from Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Katinka Hosszu, Tom Shields, Ben Proud, Cameron van der Burgh, Kristian Gkolomeev, Mehdy Metella, Federica Pellegrini, and Lazslo Cseh.
Today, SwimSwam received an extensive list of confirmed athletes from the Energy Standard Group, revealing a new list full of Olympic champions. Besides those mentioned above, the also committed to the meet are at least 11 other : Kyle Chalmers, Emily Seebohm, Adam Peaty, Ryan Murphy, Femke Heemskerk, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Matt Grevers, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Leah Smith, Conor Dwyer and Simone Manuel.
View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:
SIGNED CONTRACTS
|ATHLETE
|COUNTRY
|1
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|2
|Veronika Andrusenko
|RUS
|3
|Cameron Van Der Burgh
|RSA
|4
|Laszlo Cseh
|HUN
|5
|Sergey Fesikov
|RUS
|6
|Anastasia Fesikova
|RUS
|7
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|GRE
|8
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|9
|Chad Le Clos
|RSA
|10
|Mehdy Metella
|FRA
|11
|Mikhail Romanchuk
|UKR
|12
|Sergii Shevtsov
|UKR
|13
|David Verraszto
|HUN
EMAIL CONFIRMATIONS
|ATHLETE
|COUNTRY
|Date of positive email response
|Emily Seebohm
|AUS
|23-Oct
|Madison Wilson
|AUS
|20-Oct
|Kyle Chalmers
|AUS
|24-Oct
|Pieter Timmers
|BEL
|29-Oct
|Marwan El-Kamash
|EGY
|29-Oct
|Mehdy Metella
|FRA
|21-Oct
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|23-Oct
|Duncan Scott
|GBR
|23-Oct
|Siobhan O’Connor
|GBR
|23-Oct
|Ben Proud
|GBR
|19-Oct
|Georgia Davies
|GBR
|19-Oct
|James Guy
|GBR
|19-Oct
|Max Litchfield
|GBR
|22-Oct
|Gkolomeev Kristian
|GRE
|23-Oct
|Czeh Lazslo
|HUN
|23-Oct
|Hosszu Katinka
|HUN
|22-Oct
|Verrazsto David
|HUN
|25-Oct
|Arianna Castiglioni
|ITA
|25-Oct
|Federica Pellegrini
|ITA
|24-Oct
|Ilaria Cusinato
|ITA
|23-Oct
|Sabbioni Simone
|ITA
|25-Oct
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|25-Oct
|Femke Heermskerk
|NED
|23-Oct
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|23-Oct
|Cameron van der Burgh
|RSA
|23-Oct
|Chad Le Clos
|RSA
|19-Oct
|Andrusenko Veronika
|RUS
|23-Oct
|Minakov Andrei
|RUS
|31-Oct
|Fesikov Sergey
|RUS
|26-Oct
|Fesikova Anastasia
|RUS
|25-Oct
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|RUS
|26-Oct
|Krasnykh Aleksandr
|RUS
|23-Oct
|Prigoda Kirill
|RUS
|26-Oct
|Rylov Evgeniy
|RUS
|25-Oct
|Ugolkova Maria
|RUS
|22-Oct
|Sarah Sjostrom
|SWE
|19-Oct
|Michelle Coleman
|SWE
|23-Oct
|Dylan Carter
|TTO
|29-Oct
|Sergii Shevtsov
|UKR
|19-Oct
|Mikhail Romanchuk
|UKR
|19-Oct
|Blake Pieroni
|USA
|23-Oct
|Gunnar Bentz
|USA
|30-Oct
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|19-Oct
|Katie Meili
|USA
|29-Oct
|Kendyl Stewart
|USA
|26-Oct
|Kevin Cordes
|USA
|26-Oct
|Leah Smith
|USA
|26-Oct
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|27-Oct
|Melanie Margalis
|USA
|26-Oct
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|19-Oct
|Nic Fink
|USA
|22-Oct
|Olivia Smoliga
|USA
|24-Oct
|Ryan Murphy
|USA
|22-Oct
|Simone Manuel
|USA
|23-Oct
|Tom Shields
|USA
|24-Oct
|Michael Chadwick
|USA
|26-Oct
|Conor Dwyer
|USA
|20-Oct
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|31-Oct
ITALIAN SWIMMERS COMPETING
|Italian Swimmers
|Luca Dotto
|Alessandro Miressi
|Simona Quadarella
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Piero Codia
|Gabriele Detti
|Ilaria Bianchi
|Martina Carraro
|Margherita Panziera
See the full release courtesy of the Italian Swimming Federation:
The Italian Swimming Federation, in collaboration with the City of Torino, will organize ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018, that will be held in 20-21 December 2018 on Aquatic Stadium.
The contest will be attended by the greatest champions of swimming for two unforgettable days of entertainment and consists of a competition in a 25-metre pool according to all the rules of LEN and FINA.
The event includes all the individual events of the World Championship (except 800 and 1500) and the relays 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 medley, 4×100 mixed freestyle and 50 freestyle skins.
ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018 is an individual competition by invitation of national and foreign athletes that will be split in four groups and not representing the national teams of the country of their origin.
The format provides a points ranking and prize money for the athletes in each events.
The contest aims to enhance the image of the performance of participating athletes to be a real showcase after the World Championship in short course that will end in Hangzhou (CHN) a few days earlier.
The event will be sponsored by the Energy Standard Group.
SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner.
too bad, no Canadians