At Least 17 Olympic Gold Medalists Expected at Energy for Swim

Over the past few weeks, names of committed athletes for the 2018 Energy for Swim meet in December have been trickling out, one-by-one. So far we’ve reported confirmations from Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos, Katinka Hosszu, Tom Shields, Ben Proud, Cameron van der Burgh, Kristian Gkolomeev, Mehdy Metella, Federica Pellegrini, and Lazslo Cseh.

Today, SwimSwam received an extensive list of confirmed athletes from the Energy Standard Group, revealing a new list full of Olympic champions. Besides those mentioned above, the also committed to the meet are at least 11 other : Kyle Chalmers, Emily Seebohm, Adam Peaty, Ryan Murphy, Femke Heemskerk, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Matt Grevers, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Leah Smith, Conor Dwyer and Simone Manuel.

View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

ATHLETE COUNTRY
1 Michael Andrew USA
2 Veronika Andrusenko RUS
3 Cameron Van Der Burgh RSA
4 Laszlo Cseh HUN
5 Sergey Fesikov RUS
6 Anastasia Fesikova RUS
7 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE
8 Katinka Hosszu HUN
9 Chad Le Clos RSA
10 Mehdy Metella FRA
11 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR
12 Sergii Shevtsov UKR
13 David Verraszto HUN

EMAIL CONFIRMATIONS

ATHLETE COUNTRY Date of positive email response
Emily Seebohm AUS 23-Oct
Madison Wilson AUS 20-Oct
Kyle Chalmers AUS 24-Oct
Pieter Timmers BEL 29-Oct
Marwan El-Kamash EGY 29-Oct
Mehdy Metella FRA 21-Oct
Adam Peaty GBR 23-Oct
Duncan Scott GBR 23-Oct
Siobhan O’Connor GBR 23-Oct
Ben Proud GBR 19-Oct
Georgia Davies GBR 19-Oct
James Guy GBR 19-Oct
Max Litchfield GBR 22-Oct
Gkolomeev Kristian GRE 23-Oct
Czeh Lazslo HUN 23-Oct
Hosszu Katinka HUN 22-Oct
Verrazsto David HUN 25-Oct
Arianna Castiglioni ITA 25-Oct
Federica Pellegrini ITA 24-Oct
Ilaria Cusinato ITA 23-Oct
Sabbioni Simone ITA 25-Oct
Danas Rapsys LTU 25-Oct
Femke Heermskerk NED 23-Oct
Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 23-Oct
Cameron van der Burgh RSA 23-Oct
Chad Le Clos RSA 19-Oct
Andrusenko Veronika RUS 23-Oct
Minakov Andrei RUS 31-Oct
Fesikov Sergey RUS 26-Oct
Fesikova Anastasia RUS 25-Oct
Kliment Kolesnikov RUS 26-Oct
Krasnykh Aleksandr RUS 23-Oct
Prigoda Kirill RUS 26-Oct
Rylov Evgeniy RUS 25-Oct
Ugolkova Maria RUS 22-Oct
Sarah Sjostrom SWE 19-Oct
Michelle Coleman SWE 23-Oct
Dylan Carter TTO 29-Oct
Sergii Shevtsov UKR 19-Oct
Mikhail Romanchuk UKR 19-Oct
Blake Pieroni USA 23-Oct
Gunnar Bentz USA 30-Oct
Josh Prenot USA 19-Oct
Katie Meili USA 29-Oct
Kendyl Stewart USA 26-Oct
Kevin Cordes USA 26-Oct
Leah Smith USA 26-Oct
Matt Grevers USA 27-Oct
Melanie Margalis USA 26-Oct
Michael Andrew USA 19-Oct
Nic Fink USA 22-Oct
Olivia Smoliga USA 24-Oct
Ryan Murphy USA 22-Oct
Simone Manuel USA 23-Oct
Tom Shields USA 24-Oct
Michael Chadwick USA 26-Oct
Conor Dwyer USA 20-Oct
Molly Hannis USA 31-Oct

ITALIAN SWIMMERS COMPETING 

Italian Swimmers
Luca Dotto
Alessandro Miressi
Simona Quadarella
Fabio Scozzoli
Gregorio Paltrinieri
Piero Codia
Gabriele Detti
Ilaria Bianchi
Martina Carraro
Margherita Panziera

See the full release courtesy of the Italian Swimming Federation:

The Italian Swimming Federation, in collaboration with the City of Torino, will organize ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018, that will be held in 20-21 December 2018 on Aquatic Stadium.

The contest will be attended by the greatest champions of swimming for two unforgettable days of entertainment and consists of a competition in a 25-metre pool according to all the rules of LEN and FINA.

The event includes all the individual events of the World Championship (except 800 and 1500) and the relays 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 medley, 4×100 mixed freestyle and 50 freestyle skins.

ENERGY FOR SWIM 2018 is an individual competition by invitation of national and foreign athletes that will be split in four groups and not representing the national teams of the country of their origin.

The format provides a points ranking and prize money for the athletes in each events.

The contest aims to enhance the image of the performance of participating athletes to be a real showcase after the World Championship in short course that will end in Hangzhou (CHN) a few days earlier.

The event will be sponsored by the Energy Standard Group.

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner. 

1
Coach John

too bad, no Canadians

