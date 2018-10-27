After Swearing Off the 200, Pellegrini to Race it in Genoa and Turin

The Italian National Olympic Committee has tweeted that Federica Pellegrini plans to swim the 200 free at Energy for Swim 2018 in Turin on December 20-21, 2018. Sources say that Pellegrini is also planning to swim the 200 free at the 44th Trofeo Nico Sapio in Genoa in November, as well.

Pellegrini, the current World Record-holder in the LCM 200 free, had previously announced she would no longer swim the distance in international competition. That announcement came in the summer of 2017 just after she upset Katie Ledecky to win the World Championship title in Budapest.

Pellegrini has been a consistent force in the 200 free for more than a decade. She has medaled in the event at a record-setting 7 consecutive World Championships from 2005 to 2017, including golds in 2009, 2011 and 2017. She first set the World Record in the LCM 200 free with 1:56.47 at 2007 World Championship in Melbourne. The next day France’s Laure Manaudou lowered the world mark to 1:55.52. Pellegrini took back the record in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, going 1:55.45, then 1:54.82. In 2009 she lowered her own WR three times, finally swimming 1:52.98 at World Championships in Rome. Her record still stands today.

Recently, Pellegrini expressed interest in continuing to swim through the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. As reported by SwimSwam’s Karl Ortegon, using analysis of Pellegrini’s interview provided by SwimSwam Italy’s Giusy Cisale, Pellegrini answered a question about a potential Ledecky 200-1500 double in Tokyo by saying, “Yes, but the final of the 200 comes first… and in any case I do not think only of her, but of all the young people who sprout, the others are the real danger.”