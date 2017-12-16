At AESC/TYR Meet, Aiden Hayes Hits #3 100 Fly Time in US 13-14 History

Swimming at the 2017 American Energy Swim Club/TYR Elite Meet, 14-year-old Aiden Hayes posted a best time to win the 100 fly and improve upon his high ranking in age group history.

Meet live results

Hayes, who swims for Sooner Swim Club, posted a time of 48.33 to win by more than a second over 17-year-old Ethan Harder (49.50). Of the 24 finalists in the event, Hayes was the only one aged 14 or younger.

His 48.33 takes a tenth off of his previous best of 48.44, done just two weeks ago at the Speedo Junior Championships – West.

U.S. 13-14 100 FLY ALL-TIME RANKINGS

Michael Andrew – 46.95 (2014) Andrei Minakov – 47.78 (2016) Aiden Hayes – 48.33 (2017) Michael Domagala – 48.98 (2010) Long Gutierrez – 49.02 (2010) Luca Urlando – 49.08 (2017)

At last night’s finals session, Hayes also led off Sooner’s victorious medley relay with a 22.91, anchored their victorious 400 free relay with a 45.94, and swam a 1:45.04 to take 14th overall in the 200 free.

Hayes is also ranked 7th in 13-14 rankings in the 100 back and 23rd in the 50 free, so look for him to keep making history as this meet continues throughout the weekend.

You can watch the swim below, courtesy of Ben and Becky Hayes. He races in the lane fourth from the bottom.