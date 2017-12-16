Martinenghi Shatters WJR in the 100 Breast in Euros Final

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Though not a very surprising headline of late, Italian teen Nicolo Martinenghi has broken his umpteenth World Junior Record of the calendar year with a big swim tonight in Copenhagen.

At the Euro Short Course Championships, Martinenghi competed among Europe’s best in the 100 breast final, ultimately finishing in 7th place. His time, though, a 57.27, knocked more than three tenths off of his own World Junior record in the event, a 57.60 from the semifinals last night.

Technically, the record still belongs to Russia’s Anton Chupkov, who swam a 57.61 in December of 2015. FINA has yet to ratify/publish any new records since November 3rd, 2017.

Martinenghi set WJRs in the long course versions of the 50 and 100 breast this summer in Indianapolis, at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships. This week, he broke American Michael Andrew‘s 50 breast SCM WJR, so he now holds WJRs in the 50 and 100 breast in both long and short course.

Martinenghi has one more event to race this weekend, the 200 breast, which has prelims and finals tomorrow.