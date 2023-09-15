Army West Point Earns Another 2025 Verbal Commitment – from Dad’s Club’s Elle Burke

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

For the second year in a row, Army West Point is getting the jump on verbal commitments from the junior class. Elle Burke from Houston, Texas, announced her intention to join the United States Military Academy at West Point in the class of 2029. On September 3rd, three days before her future teammate Lewis Esterly announced his verbal to Army, Burke released her announcement on social media, becoming the second girl (after ASU’s Nikolett Padar) in the class of 2025 to commit:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy!! I am so thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my country. GO ARMY. BEAT NAVY!!”

Burke is a junior at Houston’s Stratford High School. She swims year-round with Dad’s Club Swim Team and specializes in freestyle, backstroke, and IM. As a 10th grader in high school swimming last season, she qualified for the Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) state championships in the 200/500 free, placing 15th in the 500 (5:03.26). She also anchored the 200 free relay with 23.63, moving Stratford from 15th place to 12th place over the final 50 yards.

She had a great summer season, clocking PBs in the LCM 100 free (59.55), 200 free (2:07.60), 400 free (4:36.98), and 200 IM (2:31.35) at a combination of Austin Sectionals and NCSA Summer Championships.

Army women finished 2nd at the 2023 Patriot League Championships, where Burke’s best times would already score points for the Black Knights. She would have been on the A/B-final bubble for both the 200 free and 100 back, and in the B finals of the 500 free and 200 back.

Best SCY Times:

200 free – 1:50.39

100 back – 56.96

200 back – 2:03.59

500 free – 5:00.07

200 IM – 2:07.66

400 IM – 4:31.64

