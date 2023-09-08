Lewis Esterly Becomes First Public Swimming Commitment in the Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The commitments for the high school class of 2025 have begun. Less than three months after coaches were allowed to first make formal contact with rising high school juniors, Lewis Esterly has kicked off the action with a verbal commitment announcement to the United States Military Academy at West Point, better known athletically as Army-West Point.

This is the second-straight year in which future Army-West Point cadets have kicked off the activity. Last year, it was a pair of female swimmers Haldey King and Campbell Payton.

Army-West Point commits are a bit unique in that the process from interest to enrollment is more complicated and often comes with more pitfalls and change-of-commitments than many programs.

None-the-less, Esterly has opened the gates for the class about 10 days earlier than last year’s was opened.

Esterly said in his announcement:

“I am grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy. Thank you to all the coaches and mentors who have helped me achieve this goal. It is an honor to uphold my family’s tradition of military service and to follow in my sister Erica’s footsteps at West Point. I look forward to being a part of the Long Gray Line.”

Esterly’s father Brian is a US Marine Corps veteran. His older sister Margaret is committed to begin training at Drexel this fall, while his older sister Erica is a rising senior on the swim team at Army who will graduate before Lewis arrives.

His mother Rose is the president of the West Point Parent Parents Club of Arizona.

Lewis Esterley is from Scottsdale, Arizona and trains with the Scottsdale Aquatic Club. Last fall, he finished 4th in the 100 fly (50.18) and 6th in the 50 free (21.22) at the Arizona High School Division I State Championship meet (big schools).

He is also a former Arizona age group champion in long course in the 400 free in 2019.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 46.41

200 free – 1:42.38

500 free – 4:46.25

100 fly – 49.42

200 fly – 1:50.61

The Army men had a breakthrough 2022-2023 season, beating their rivals Navy 189-111 in a dual meet, their first such win since 1990, and came within 10 points of disrupting the Midshipmens’ perfect 19-year streak at the Patriot League Championships.

The sprint freestyles were a strength of that Army effort and project to continue to be when Esterley arrives in two years’ time: sophomore Owen Harlow was 3rd at Patriots in 19.98 and freshman Ben Vorthmann was 4th in 20.14.

The team put forth less depth in the butterfly races, including just one scorer in the 200 fly: sophomore Jack Pogue (1:48.25), who placed 6th.

While three seasons before his first Patriot League Championship offers a long timeline for Esterly to develop, his best time in the 200 fly would have placed 11th at Patriots last season.

Esterly attends Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.