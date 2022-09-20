Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

West Point Commits Hadley King, Campbell Payton on Being First Verbals for 2024

Comments: 1

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Army West Point Commits Hadley King and Campbell Payton, the first two athletes to make their verbal commitments from the high school class of 2024. Both girls tell us why West Point was the school for them and what they hope to gain in and out of the pool. They chose West Point for different reasons but had a similar timeline for their recruitment process. Each athlete gives perspective on what they took away from their experience and what they would tell others that are still going through college recruitment.
Klorn8d
1 hour ago

Forgive me if they answer this is the interview, I don’t have the attention span for most of these. But how did they commit so early? From what I’ve heard the military academies have super intense application processes which usually makes them some of the last commitments. How can the school give their word they’ll get in before all of that?

