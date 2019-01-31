Arizona Gets 2-Year Probation, Loses Scholarship Over NCAA Infraction

The University of Arizona swimming & diving program has been put on a two-year probation and docked a women’s scholarship over NCAA violations committed by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.

The infractions occurred between January and September of 2017, under former head coach Rick DeMont. Per the NCAA’s report, the violations center on an international women’s diving prospect. Ojeda had known the prospect and her family for “many years and had previously coached the prospect in her home country.” The diver didn’t yet meet academic requirements to join the Arizona diving team, but moved to Tucscon, Arizona in January 2017 with plans to study English and improve her test scores ahead of her enrollment at the University of Arizona that fall.

The report says Ojeda arranged for the diver to live with Arizona boosters for eight months, and that the boosters didn’t require her to pay rent. Ojeda and the boosters also provided transportation for her to train with Ojeda in diving. The NCAA found that Ojeda conducted “approximately 192 impermissable tryouts of the prospect over the course of 120 days.”

DeMont, the head coach of swimming & diving at the time, said he wasn’t aware that the diver was living with boosters or training with Ojeda, but was still responsible for the violations. DeMont retired in July of 2017 and Ojeda was not retained as the school’s diving coach.

The NCAA sanctioned Arizona with the following:

A two-year probation from January 2019 to January 2021

A loss of one women’s swimming & diving scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year

A $5000 fine

The school also sanctioned the program itself before the NCAA’s ban was handed down. The report says Arizona suspended off-campus recruiting and unofficial visits for three weeks, beginning on December 10, 2018. The school also reduced the program’s official visits by five for the 2018-2019 academic year, a reduction of 10.8% from the average number of visits in previous years.

You can read the full NCAA decision here.

DeMont and Ojeda are no longer with the Arizona program. Augie Busch took over the program in July of 2017. The Wildcats had some turmoil in hiring a diving coach after parting ways with Ojeda, hiring John Appleman, then rescinding their offer when he was temporarily suspended by USA Diving, then hiring Dwight Dumais even though Appleman’s suspension was lifted.