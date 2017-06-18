Anton Chupkov Lowers Russian Record In 200 Breast At Mare Nostrum

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – CANET

During the final session of the Mare Nostrum tour, among some great female performances from Sarah Sjostrom and Yuliya Efimova, Russia’s Anton Chupkov had a great swim of his own with a dominant win in the men’s 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:07.46.

Chupkov’s swim lowers his own Russian Record of 2:07.70, set at the 2016 Olympic Games where he won bronze. Chupkov also moves into a tie for 10th on the all-time top performer list, tying the man who won gold in Rio, Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan, at 2:07.46.

Here’s a look at the top 10 all-time performers in the men’s 200 breaststroke:

Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2017 Akihiro Yamaguchi, 2:07.01, 2012 Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016 Yasuhiro Koseki, 2:07.18, 2017 Daniel Gyurta, 2:07.23, 2013 Ross Murdoch, 2:07.30, 2014 Christian Sprenger, 2:07.31, 2009 Eric Shanteau, 2:07.42, 2009 Michael Jamieson, 2:07.43, 2012 Dmitriy Balandin, 2:07.46*, 2016 Anton Chupkov, 2:07.46*, 2017

Chupkov improves his 4th ranked 2:08.03 from Russian Nationals in April, moving past Sweden’s Erik Persson for 3rd in the world this year.

In the race, Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki, the 4th fastest performer of all-time with his 2:07.18 from April, took 2nd in 2:10.94 and Persson was 3rd in 2:11.47.

This event is relatively wide open heading into the World Championships, just as it was heading into Rio. Ippei Watanabe of Japan, who broke the world record earlier this year, has to be considered the favorite, but must prove that he can do it on the big stage. Koseki, Chupkov, Persson and Balandin will all be in the mix, as will the two American representatives which will be determined at their upcoming World Trials at the end of the month.