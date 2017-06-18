Seven German swimmers cracked nomination times for World Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials
- Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
- LCM
- Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin
Lisa Graf highlighted the fourth and last day of the German National Championships with a new national record in the 200m backstroke in 2:07,63. She now ranks on the fith position in the world ranking:
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
SEEBOHM
2.07.03
2 Kylie
MASSE
CAN 2.07.23 04/08 2 Daria K
USTINOVA
RUS 2.07.23 04/11 4 Hilary
CALDWELL
CAN 2.07.29 04/08 5 Claudia
LAU
HKG 2.07.66 04/15
2015 World Champion Marco Koch touched first in the 200m breaststroke final in 2:08,86, not under the required norm. With this time, he is the eighth fastest swimmer internationally in this season:
2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 BREAST
WATANABE
2.06.67*WR
2 Yasuhiro
KOSEKI
JPN 2.07.18 04/16 3 Erik
PERSSON
SWE 2.07.85 04/08 4 Anton
CHUPKOV
RUS 2.08.03 04/11 5 Ilya
KHOMENKO
RUS 2.08.09 04/11 6 Kirill
PRIGODA
RUS 2.08.11 04/10 7 Haiyang
TAN
CHN 2.08.71 04/08 8 Marco
KOCH
GER 2.09.07 04/06 9 Mikhail
DORINOV
RUS 2.09.08 04/11 10 Ross
MURDOCH
GBR 2.09.15 04/21
German head coach Henning Lambertz said at today’s press conference that Marco Koch is important for the team and that he want him there. The final nominations will be made by a nomination committee and they have, apart from the official nomination Standards, an additional scope for their final decision.
These athletes have been qualified so far:
Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle), Damian Wierling (50m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM), Florian Welllbrock (1500m freestyle), Franziska Hentke (200m butterfly), Lisa Graf (200m backstroke), Celine Rieder (800m freestyle).
The official German team for the World Championships in Budapest will be announced on Monday.
Today’s results (A-finals):
Women’s 50m freestyle, FINAL
German record: Britta Steffen, 23,73
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 24,82/24,53
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 25,18/25,05
Nina Kost missed both standards but set a new personal best time in 25,21 in tonight’s fnal.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Nina Kost
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|25.21
|5
|2.
|Anna Dietterle
|Wasserfreunde Spandau 04
|25.25
|6
|3.
|Angelina Köhler
|W98 Hannover
|25.48
|2
|4.
|Isabel Marie Gose
|Potsdamer SV
|25.51
|3
|4.
|Jessica Steiger
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|25.51
|1
|6.
|Jenny Lahl
|Berliner TSC
|25.85
|8
|7.
|Jessica Felsner
|SC Aqua Köln
|25.98
|7
|8.
|Karolin Kuhlmann
|SC Steinhagen-Amshausen
|26.01
Men’s 200m breaststroke, FINAL
German record Marco Koch 2:07,47
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:11,26/2:08,20
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:11,11/2:10,45
2015 World Champion Marco Koch touched first in the 200m breaststroke final in 2:08,86, not under the required norm. With this time, he is the eighth fastest swimmer internationally in this season and it is up to the nomination committee now to give him a chance to defend his title in Budapest.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Marco Koch
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|2:08.69
|29.48 | 1:02.21 | 1:34.94 | 2:08.69
|5
|2.
|Max Pilger
|SG Essen
|2:10.53
|29.62 | 1:03.27 | 1:36.89 | 2:10.53
|3
|3.
|Fabian Schwingenschlögl
|1.FCN Schwimmen
|2:11.39
|29.94 | 1:03.87 | 1:37.49 | 2:11.39
|7
|4.
|Wassili Kuhn
|Potsdamer SV
|2:15.01
|31.24 | 1:05.70 | 1:41.22 | 2:15.01
|6
|5.
|Lennard Bremer
|UWA West Coast SC Perth
|2:15.37
|31.10 | 1:05.53 | 1:40.20 | 2:15.37
|2
|6.
|Ruben Reck
|W98 Hannover
|2:15.41
|30.45 | 1:03.87 | 1:38.77 | 2:15.41
|8
|7.
|Lucas Matzerath
|SG Frankfurt
|2:16.31
|31.49 | 1:06.89 | 1:41.94 | 2:16.31
|1
|8.
|Jan Delkeskamp
|SG Bayer
|2:16.89
|30.98 | 1:05.77 | 1:41.15 | 2:16.89
Women’s 200m backstroke, FINAL
German record Jenny Mensing, 2:08,30 Minuten
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:10,68/2:08,84
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:11,53/2:10,87
New German record holder Lisa Graf made it also into the top five in the current world ranking.
Sonnele Öztürk dipped under the U23 standard but missed the required time in prelims.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|5
|1.
|Lisa Graf
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|2:07.63
|30.95 | 1:03.49 | 1:35.81 | 2:07.63
|4
|2.
|Jenny Mensing
|SC Wiesbaden 1911
|2:10.37
|30.80 | 1:03.68 | 1:37.06 | 2:10.37
|6
|2.
|Sonnele Öztürk
|Wasserfreunde Spandau 04
|2:10.37
|31.34 | 1:04.46 | 1:37.52 | 2:10.37
|3
|4.
|Nadine Laemmler
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|2:11.15
|30.94 | 1:04.03 | 1:37.92 | 2:11.15
|1
|5.
|Maxine Wolters
|SG-Bille Hamburg
|2:12.72
|31.08 | 1:04.99 | 1:39.24 | 2:12.72
|2
|6.
|Selina Hocke
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|2:13.24
|31.58 | 1:05.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:13.24
|8
|7.
|Laura Riedemann
|SV Halle / Saale
|2:13.65
|31.46 | 1:05.53 | 1:40.17 | 2:13.65
|7
|8.
|Martina van Berkel
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|2:14.31
|32.40 | 1:07.40 | 1:41.61 | 2:14.31
Men’s 100m butterfly, FINAL
German record Steffen Deibler, 51,19
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 52,08/51,73
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 52,29/52,03
Marius Kusch, a successful NCAA Division II swimmer from the Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, finished first in 51,83, a personal best time. He now is the first choice for the 4 x 100 m medley relay.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Marius Kusch
|SG Stadtwerke München
|51.83
|24.15 | 51.83
|5
|2.
|Alexander Kunert
|SV Gelnhausen
|53.07
|24.97 | 53.07
|3
|3.
|Luca Nik Armbruster
|SG Dortmund
|53.31
|24.77 | 53.31
|1
|4.
|Timo Zwiesigk
|Berliner TSC
|53.41
|25.19 | 53.41
|2
|5.
|Johannes Tesch
|SV Halle / Saale
|53.55
|25.28 | 53.55
|7
|6.
|Paulus Schön
|SC Chemnitz von 1892
|53.58
|25.06 | 53.58
|6
|7.
|David Thomasberger
|SV Halle / Saale
|53.72
|25.16 | 53.72
|8
|8.
|Kevin Wedel
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|54.13
|25.54 | 54.13
Women’s 100m Butterfly FINAL
German record Alexandra Wenk, 57,70 Sekunden
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 57,51/58,15
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 58,19/58,48
Another (former) US student-athlete won the title in the 100m butterfly, Aliena Schmidtke, she grabbed the victory in 58,02, not under the standards nevertheless a top 15 performance worldwide in this season.
Lisa Höpink, born 1998, set a new pesonal best time in 59,61.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Aliena Schmidtke
|SC Magdeburg
|58.02
|27.04 | 58.02
|5
|2.
|Franziska Hentke
|SC Magdeburg
|58.56
|27.77 | 58.56
|3
|3.
|Lisa Höpink
|SG Essen
|59.61
|27.84 | 59.61
|2
|4.
|Jessica Steiger
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|1:00.09
|28.24 | 1:00.09
|6
|5.
|Maya Tobehn
|Berliner TSC
|1:00.64
|28.19 | 1:00.64
|7
|6.
|Martina van Berkel
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|1:00.65
|29.01 | 1:00.65
|8
|7.
|Jana Markgraf
|SG Bayer
|1:01.53
|28.93 | 1:01.53
|1
|8.
|Julia Mrozinski
|SGS Hamburg
|1:01.96
|28.57 | 1:01.96
Men’s 200m freestyle FINAL
German record Paul Biedermann 1:42,00
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:47,15/1:46,23
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:47,73/1:47,19
Poul Zellmann is again the fastest, he already is qualified in the 200m freestyle. he missed the qualification standard in prelims but hit the time in the final.
The two fastest 200m freestyle swimmers of 2016, Paul Biederman and Florian Vogel, are both retired. The German 4 x 200m freestyle relay placed sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games, but without doubts the speed of Biedermann and Vogel will be missed in Budapest.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Poul Zellmann
|SG Essen
|1:47.14
|25.36 | 52.77 | 1:20.26 | 1:47.14
|5
|2.
|Clemens Rapp
|Neckarsulmer Sport-Union
|1:47.85
|25.83 | 53.18 | 1:20.93 | 1:47.85
|3
|3.
|Philip Heintz
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|1:47.93
|24.83 | 51.83 | 1:19.53 | 1:47.93
|1
|4.
|Jacob Heidtmann
|Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn
|1:48.22
|25.48 | 52.76 | 1:20.85 | 1:48.22
|2
|5.
|Yannick Lebherz
|Potsdamer SV
|1:48.75
|24.98 | 52.33 | 1:20.67 | 1:48.75
|8
|6.
|Henning Mühlleitner
|SV Schwäbisch Gmünd
|1:48.86
|26.13 | 53.93 | 1:21.90 | 1:48.86
|6
|7.
|Fynn Minuth
|SG Bayer
|1:48.98
|25.73 | 53.44 | 1:21.42 | 1:48.98
|7
|8.
|Max Nowosad
|SG Stadtwerke München
|1:49.21
|26.11 | 54.15 | 1:22.03 | 1:49.21
TOP 6, 2016 German Championships:
1. Paul Biedermann 1986 SV Halle / Saale 01:45,45
2. Florian Vogel 1994 1:46,44
3. Christoph Fildebrandt 1989 SSG Saar Max Ritter 01:47,06
4. Clemens Rapp 1989 Neckarsulmer Sport – Union 01:47,63
5. Poul Zellmann 1995 SG Essen 01:48,01
6. Jacob Heidtmann 1994 Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 1:48,25
Women’s 800m freestyle, fastest heat
German record Anke Möhring 8:19,53 Minuten
Qualification times, open class, fastest heat: 8:25,55
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), fastest heat 8:38,56
Celine Rieder finished under the U23 standard in 8:33,03, she improved her previous best time of 8:34,97.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Sarah Köhler
|SG Frankfurt
|8:29.97
|28.96 | 59.96 | 1:31.52 | 2:03.28 | 2:35.22 | 3:07.13 | 3:39.25 | 4:11.33 | 4:43.65 | 5:16.20 | 5:48.50 | 6:21.24 | 6:53.81 | 7:26.35 | 7:58.74 | 8:29.97
|5
|2.
|Celine Rieder
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|8:33.03
|29.57 | 1:01.24 | 1:33.04 | 2:05.26 | 2:37.59 | 3:09.70 | 3:42.08 | 4:14.62 | 4:46.96 | 5:19.51 | 5:51.98 | 6:24.58 | 6:57.35 | 7:29.90 | 8:02.37 | 8:33.03
|3
|3.
|Julia Hassler
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|8:37.05
|29.65 | 1:01.30 | 1:33.35 | 2:05.37 | 2:37.79 | 3:10.15 | 3:42.60 | 4:15.17 | 4:47.72 | 5:20.43 | 5:53.08 | 6:26.00 | 6:58.62 | 7:31.62 | 8:04.47 | 8:37.05
|6
|4.
|Jeannette Spiwoks
|SG Essen
|8:44.50
|30.40 | 1:02.39 | 1:34.61 | 2:07.10 | 2:39.88 | 3:12.66 | 3:45.71 | 4:18.96 | 4:52.11 | 5:25.68 | 5:58.88 | 6:32.65 | 7:06.07 | 7:39.79 | 8:12.63 | 8:44.50
|2
|5.
|Leonie Kullmann
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|8:46.34
|29.86 | 1:01.60 | 1:33.68 | 2:05.80 | 2:38.33 | 3:10.87 | 3:43.59 | 4:16.50 | 4:49.71 | 5:22.89 | 5:56.18 | 6:29.71 | 7:03.93 | 7:38.41 | 8:13.15 | 8:46.34
|7
|6.
|Juliane Reinhold
|SSG Leipzig
|8:56.25
|30.15 | 1:02.80 | 1:36.24 | 2:09.72 | 2:43.73 | 3:17.68 | 3:51.66 | 4:25.66 | 4:59.53 | 5:33.32 | 6:07.31 | 6:41.28 | 7:15.49 | 7:49.60 | 8:23.43 | 8:56.25
|1
|7.
|Luisa Roderweis
|TV Passau
|9:00.96
|31.16 | 1:05.16 | 1:39.07 | 2:13.22 | 2:47.08 | 3:21.30 | 3:55.65 | 4:29.70 | 5:03.89 | 5:37.85 | 6:12.03 | 6:45.95 | 7:20.36 | 7:54.56 | 8:28.44 | 9:00.96
|8
|8.
|Emily Charlotte Feldvoss
|SC Magdeburg
|9:01.21
|30.22 | 1:03.22 | 1:36.76 | 2:10.54 | 2:44.35 | 3:18.31 | 3:52.50 | 4:26.77 | 5:01.11 | 5:35.53 | 6:10.46 | 6:45.43 | 7:20.39 | 7:54.98 | 8:29.46 | 9:01.21
|0
|9.
|Lena-Marie Precht
|1. Paderborner SV 1911
|9:10.13
|30.82 | 1:04.29 | 1:38.36 | 2:12.46 | 2:47.36 | 3:21.97 | 3:56.78 | 4:31.64 | 5:06.85 | 5:42.06 | 6:16.96 | 6:52.26 | 7:27.33 | 8:02.31 | 8:36.88 | 9:10.13
|9
|10.
|Antonia Stenbrock
|SG Gladbeck/Recklinghausen
|9:14.31
|29.72 | 1:02.94 | 1:36.67 | 2:11.36 | 2:46.06 | 3:21.17 | 3:56.15 | 4:31.75 | 5:06.86 | 5:42.50 | 6:18.26 | 6:54.12 | 7:29.45 | 8:05.38 | 8:40.61 | 9:14.31
