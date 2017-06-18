Seven German swimmers cracked nomination times for World Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18

LCM

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

Lisa Graf highlighted the fourth and last day of the German National Championships with a new national record in the 200m backstroke in 2:07,63. She now ranks on the fith position in the world ranking:

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK EmilyAUS

SEEBOHM 2 Kylie

MASSE CAN 2.07.23 2 Daria K

USTINOVA RUS 2.07.23 4 Hilary

CALDWELL CAN 2.07.29 5 Claudia

LAU HKG 2.07.66 View Top 26»

2015 World Champion Marco Koch touched first in the 200m breaststroke final in 2:08,86, not under the required norm. With this time, he is the eighth fastest swimmer internationally in this season:

2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 BREAST IppeiJPN

WATANABE 2 Yasuhiro

KOSEKI JPN 2.07.18 3 Erik

PERSSON SWE 2.07.85 4 Anton

CHUPKOV RUS 2.08.03 5 Ilya

KHOMENKO RUS 2.08.09 6 Kirill

PRIGODA RUS 2.08.11 7 Haiyang

TAN CHN 2.08.71 8 Marco

KOCH GER 2.09.07 9 Mikhail

DORINOV RUS 2.09.08 10 Ross

MURDOCH GBR 2.09.15 View Top 26»

German head coach Henning Lambertz said at today’s press conference that Marco Koch is important for the team and that he want him there. The final nominations will be made by a nomination committee and they have, apart from the official nomination Standards, an additional scope for their final decision.

These athletes have been qualified so far:

Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle), Damian Wierling (50m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM), Florian Welllbrock (1500m freestyle), Franziska Hentke (200m butterfly), Lisa Graf (200m backstroke), Celine Rieder (800m freestyle).

The official German team for the World Championships in Budapest will be announced on Monday.

Today’s results (A-finals):

Women’s 50m freestyle, FINAL

German record: Britta Steffen, 23,73

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 24,82/24,53

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 25,18/25,05

Nina Kost missed both standards but set a new personal best time in 25,21 in tonight’s fnal.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Nina Kost SV Nikar Heidelberg 25.21 5 2. Anna Dietterle Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 25.25 6 3. Angelina Köhler W98 Hannover 25.48 2 4. Isabel Marie Gose Potsdamer SV 25.51 3 4. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 25.51 1 6. Jenny Lahl Berliner TSC 25.85 8 7. Jessica Felsner SC Aqua Köln 25.98 7 8. Karolin Kuhlmann SC Steinhagen-Amshausen 26.01

Men’s 200m breaststroke, FINAL

German record Marco Koch 2:07,47

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:11,26/2:08,20

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:11,11/2:10,45

2015 World Champion Marco Koch touched first in the 200m breaststroke final in 2:08,86, not under the required norm. With this time, he is the eighth fastest swimmer internationally in this season and it is up to the nomination committee now to give him a chance to defend his title in Budapest.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Marco Koch DSW 1912 Darmstadt 2:08.69 29.48 | 1:02.21 | 1:34.94 | 2:08.69 5 2. Max Pilger SG Essen 2:10.53 29.62 | 1:03.27 | 1:36.89 | 2:10.53 3 3. Fabian Schwingenschlögl 1.FCN Schwimmen 2:11.39 29.94 | 1:03.87 | 1:37.49 | 2:11.39 7 4. Wassili Kuhn Potsdamer SV 2:15.01 31.24 | 1:05.70 | 1:41.22 | 2:15.01 6 5. Lennard Bremer UWA West Coast SC Perth 2:15.37 31.10 | 1:05.53 | 1:40.20 | 2:15.37 2 6. Ruben Reck W98 Hannover 2:15.41 30.45 | 1:03.87 | 1:38.77 | 2:15.41 8 7. Lucas Matzerath SG Frankfurt 2:16.31 31.49 | 1:06.89 | 1:41.94 | 2:16.31 1 8. Jan Delkeskamp SG Bayer 2:16.89 30.98 | 1:05.77 | 1:41.15 | 2:16.89

Women’s 200m backstroke, FINAL

German record Jenny Mensing, 2:08,30 Minuten

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:10,68/2:08,84

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:11,53/2:10,87

New German record holder Lisa Graf made it also into the top five in the current world ranking.

Sonnele Öztürk dipped under the U23 standard but missed the required time in prelims.

Lane Place Name Club Time 5 1. Lisa Graf SG Neukölln Berlin 2:07.63 30.95 | 1:03.49 | 1:35.81 | 2:07.63 4 2. Jenny Mensing SC Wiesbaden 1911 2:10.37 30.80 | 1:03.68 | 1:37.06 | 2:10.37 6 2. Sonnele Öztürk Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 2:10.37 31.34 | 1:04.46 | 1:37.52 | 2:10.37 3 4. Nadine Laemmler SV Nikar Heidelberg 2:11.15 30.94 | 1:04.03 | 1:37.92 | 2:11.15 1 5. Maxine Wolters SG-Bille Hamburg 2:12.72 31.08 | 1:04.99 | 1:39.24 | 2:12.72 2 6. Selina Hocke SV Nikar Heidelberg 2:13.24 31.58 | 1:05.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:13.24 8 7. Laura Riedemann SV Halle / Saale 2:13.65 31.46 | 1:05.53 | 1:40.17 | 2:13.65 7 8. Martina van Berkel SV Nikar Heidelberg 2:14.31 32.40 | 1:07.40 | 1:41.61 | 2:14.31

Men’s 100m butterfly, FINAL

German record Steffen Deibler, 51,19

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 52,08/51,73

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 52,29/52,03

Marius Kusch, a successful NCAA Division II swimmer from the Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, finished first in 51,83, a personal best time. He now is the first choice for the 4 x 100 m medley relay.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Marius Kusch SG Stadtwerke München 51.83 24.15 | 51.83 5 2. Alexander Kunert SV Gelnhausen 53.07 24.97 | 53.07 3 3. Luca Nik Armbruster SG Dortmund 53.31 24.77 | 53.31 1 4. Timo Zwiesigk Berliner TSC 53.41 25.19 | 53.41 2 5. Johannes Tesch SV Halle / Saale 53.55 25.28 | 53.55 7 6. Paulus Schön SC Chemnitz von 1892 53.58 25.06 | 53.58 6 7. David Thomasberger SV Halle / Saale 53.72 25.16 | 53.72 8 8. Kevin Wedel SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 54.13 25.54 | 54.13

Women’s 100m Butterfly FINAL

German record Alexandra Wenk, 57,70 Sekunden

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 57,51/58,15

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 58,19/58,48

Another (former) US student-athlete won the title in the 100m butterfly, Aliena Schmidtke, she grabbed the victory in 58,02, not under the standards nevertheless a top 15 performance worldwide in this season.

Lisa Höpink, born 1998, set a new pesonal best time in 59,61.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Aliena Schmidtke SC Magdeburg 58.02 27.04 | 58.02 5 2. Franziska Hentke SC Magdeburg 58.56 27.77 | 58.56 3 3. Lisa Höpink SG Essen 59.61 27.84 | 59.61 2 4. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 1:00.09 28.24 | 1:00.09 6 5. Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 1:00.64 28.19 | 1:00.64 7 6. Martina van Berkel SV Nikar Heidelberg 1:00.65 29.01 | 1:00.65 8 7. Jana Markgraf SG Bayer 1:01.53 28.93 | 1:01.53 1 8. Julia Mrozinski SGS Hamburg 1:01.96 28.57 | 1:01.96

Men’s 200m freestyle FINAL

German record Paul Biedermann 1:42,00

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:47,15/1:46,23

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:47,73/1:47,19

Poul Zellmann is again the fastest, he already is qualified in the 200m freestyle. he missed the qualification standard in prelims but hit the time in the final.

The two fastest 200m freestyle swimmers of 2016, Paul Biederman and Florian Vogel, are both retired. The German 4 x 200m freestyle relay placed sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games, but without doubts the speed of Biedermann and Vogel will be missed in Budapest.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Poul Zellmann SG Essen 1:47.14 25.36 | 52.77 | 1:20.26 | 1:47.14 5 2. Clemens Rapp Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 1:47.85 25.83 | 53.18 | 1:20.93 | 1:47.85 3 3. Philip Heintz SV Nikar Heidelberg 1:47.93 24.83 | 51.83 | 1:19.53 | 1:47.93 1 4. Jacob Heidtmann Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 1:48.22 25.48 | 52.76 | 1:20.85 | 1:48.22 2 5. Yannick Lebherz Potsdamer SV 1:48.75 24.98 | 52.33 | 1:20.67 | 1:48.75 8 6. Henning Mühlleitner SV Schwäbisch Gmünd 1:48.86 26.13 | 53.93 | 1:21.90 | 1:48.86 6 7. Fynn Minuth SG Bayer 1:48.98 25.73 | 53.44 | 1:21.42 | 1:48.98 7 8. Max Nowosad SG Stadtwerke München 1:49.21 26.11 | 54.15 | 1:22.03 | 1:49.21

TOP 6, 2016 German Championships:

1. Paul Biedermann 1986 SV Halle / Saale 01:45,45

2. Florian Vogel 1994 1:46,44

3. Christoph Fildebrandt 1989 SSG Saar Max Ritter 01:47,06

4. Clemens Rapp 1989 Neckarsulmer Sport – Union 01:47,63

5. Poul Zellmann 1995 SG Essen 01:48,01

6. Jacob Heidtmann 1994 Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 1:48,25

Women’s 800m freestyle, fastest heat

German record Anke Möhring 8:19,53 Minuten

Qualification times, open class, fastest heat: 8:25,55

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), fastest heat 8:38,56

Celine Rieder finished under the U23 standard in 8:33,03, she improved her previous best time of 8:34,97.