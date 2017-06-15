Van Der Burgh, Sjostrom Points Leaders Headed Into Mare Nostrum Canet

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – CANET

After unrelenting speed thrown down during the first two stops of the 2017 Mare Nostrum Tour, the final competition in Canet-en-Roussilon, France has the line-up to keep the competitive fire burning in a big way. After both Monaco and Spain, South African Cameron van der Burgh and Swede Sarah Sjostrom lead their respective male and female fields among the point totals. However, there are several stars waiting to pounce on this final leg and move up in the standings en route to more podium cash and the €7000 tour winner bonus.

Mare Nostrum Trophy: Sarah S @sarahsjo and Cameron VDB @Cameronvdburgh in the lead pic.twitter.com/QlFHPcXJIQ — MareNostrum Swim (@MareNostrumswim) June 15, 2017

Most of the swimmers from the first two stops will also be present in Canet, with additional French talent now among the mix. Charlotte Bonnet will take on the women’s 100m/200m/400m freestyle, while speedster Mehdy Metella will try the 50m fly/100m fly/100m freestyle on for size.

The Japanese contingency remains in effect after several swimmers bypassed Barcelona. We’ll see the world’s fastest 200m butterflyer this season, Suzuka Hasegawa, compete along with teenage world-class sprinter Rikako Ikee. Whereas Ikee only contested the 50m butterfly in Monaco, the 16-year-old will add the 50m free/100m free and 100m fly events, giving us a glimpse into how she races against the Canadian Olympic gold medalist and now-17-year-old Penny Oleksiak.

Aussies James Magnussen, Cameron McEvoy, Emily Seebohm, Mack Horton, Mitch Larkin, Taylor McKeown, Emma McKeon and now Shayna Jack will be in attendance, with the Campbell sisters also ready to rival Sjostrom in the sprint freestyle events. Older sister Cate is slated to swim the 200m freestyle again, signaling once more that the Commercial Club swimmer may have 4x200m freestyle relay intentions in mind come the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

International swimming mainstay Katinka Hosszu has entered 15 events and she will be joined by countrymen Laszlo Cseh and Tamas Kenderesi, both of whom medaled in butterfly events at the 2016 Olympic Games, yet are separated in age by 11 years.