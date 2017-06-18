Sjostrom Misses WR By 0.02, Goes 3rd Fastest 100 Free Of All-Time

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – CANET

Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom has been on an absolute tear at the Mare Nostrum tour the last number of days. Winning the 50 & 100 free and fly at every stop, she closed the circuit out today with her best swim of the tour in Canet-en-Roussillon.

After already claiming gold in the 50 fly earlier in the session, Sjostrom threw down a 52.08 100 free, the third fastest swim in history. She narrowly misses the world record, which stands at 52.06 set by Australian Cate Campbell set last July.

Britta Steffen‘s 2009 mark of 52.07 still sits ahead of Sjostrom as well, but that swim was aided with the super-suits that are now banned.

Sjostrom improves on her world best 52.28 done at the last stop in Barcelona, and now has been an incredible 0.62 faster in-season than it took to win Olympic gold last summer. After the three stops of this circuit, Sjostrom is the undeniable favorite in the women’s 50 & 100 free and fly at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest.

Here’s a look at the five fastest swims in history, with Sjostrom’s two most recent showings making the list.

It goes without saying that Sjostrom also lowers her own Swedish Record, which was the 52.28 done in Barcelona.