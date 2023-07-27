Another Golden Night For Australia Keeps United States Treading Medal Table Water

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day five of the 2023 World Championships donned yet another golden night for Australia, as Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and their women’s 4x200m free relay all wound up on top of their respective podiums.

The night harkened back to day one of this competition, when the nation reaped an impressive four golds to start, establishing an unrelenting momentum, primarily on the women’s side of the house.

Although the United States carries the highest total of medals with 21, Australia’s monopoly on golds keeps the country at the top of the overall medal table. China is holding steady as the #2 nation while the United States must ask the question of how it can improve upon its 3 gold medals to bump itself out of its current third-place status.

Abbey Weitzeil and Kate Douglass both made the women’s 100m free final which takes place tomorrow night; however, they would need to put up the swims of their lives in order to grab the gold away from newly-minted 200m free World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia’s winningest Olympian of all-time Emma McKeon and on-fire Dutch ace Marrit Steenbergen.

Douglass will have a tough double with the 200m breaststroke also on her Friday agenda, pairing her with teammate Lilly King. King uncharacteristically found herself off the podium in the 100m breast and will try to come back with a stronger performance to hold off former World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and rising Dutch star Tes Schouten.

Both Matt Fallon and Josh Matheny booked their tickets into tomorrow night’s 200m breaststroke final, although, Aussie Zac Stubblety-Cook already ripped a semi time of 2:07.27 to stake his claim on the event’s top prize.

The men’s 200m backstroke has American Ryan Murphy among its field, with the Olympic champion looking on form to potentially double up with gold from his earlier 100m back victory. He may represent the United States’ most probable gold medal chance for day six.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 5